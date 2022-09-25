"Tiafoe thought he was hot stuff after last night, Novak Djokovic brought him back down to Earth" - Tennis fans celebrate the Serb's dominant win at 2022 Laver Cup

What was expected to be a thriller of a match between Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup ended as a one-sided affair, with the Serb decimating his opponent 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday.

It was just their second meeting since the 2021 Australian Open, where the 21-time Grand Slam champion outperformed the young American in four sets. Playing his first competitive match since the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Djokovic was expected to be rusty due to a lack of match practice, particularly against an in-form Tiafoe.

However, the 35-year-old took the first set without losing a single point on his serve. While both players hit 17 winners, Tiafoe finished with eight unforced errors, compared to just three from the former World No. 1.

By winning three out of four matches on Day 2, Team Europe is leading the points tally at 8-4. With just four matches remaining, each match will be worth three points on Day 3, and the team to reach 13 points will win the tournament.

Fans, the majority of whom were backing Djokovic to win, expressed their happiness, suggesting that he is still the player to beat.

"Tiafoe has played so incredibly well these past few months. His improvement is through the roof. His 2nd serve, in particular, is no longer a liability. And yet. And yet he’s overmatched completely," a fan tweeted.

"Didn’t watch the match but from what I’m reading Tiafoe played well and still lost 6-1 6-3. Now let it sink in Tiafoe made the US Open semis losing just 1 set, beat Nadal and was a set away from the final. That’s how far clear Djokovic is in being the best player in the world," a user wrote.

"I just hope he continues to play and the situations also favour him ahead because he could've been 25 slams already and he can still get there and win many more also. You've been amazing this Laver Cup, Novak," another tweet read.

PK @iPkoppula @LaverCup 🏽 🏽 @DjokerNole I just hope he continues to play and the situations also favour him ahead because he could've been 25 slams already and he can still get there and win many more also. You've been amazing this Laver Cup, Novak @LaverCup @DjokerNole I just hope he continues to play and the situations also favour him ahead because he could've been 25 slams already and he can still get there and win many more also. You've been amazing this Laver Cup, Novak ❤️👏🏽👍🏽

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Vansh @vanshv2k Djokovic hadn’t played in 2.5 months, but boy he didn’t miss a beat. Super impressive performance vs an in form Tiafoe. Djokovic hadn’t played in 2.5 months, but boy he didn’t miss a beat. Super impressive performance vs an in form Tiafoe.

Ella | ❤️ Tennis | Caspanos Aliathiem @tennis_poetry Novak saw the passing the torch takes and said "what torch?" Novak saw the passing the torch takes and said "what torch?"

Caleb Crawford @CalebCr58878368 @LaverCup @DjokerNole Yeah, Tiafoe thought he was hot stuff after last night, but Djokovic brought him back down to Earth. Great match from Novak. @LaverCup @DjokerNole Yeah, Tiafoe thought he was hot stuff after last night, but Djokovic brought him back down to Earth. Great match from Novak.

"It wasn’t easy to start up the engine today" - Novak Djokovic after Roger Federer's emotional retirement

Roger Federer with Novak Djokovic and the rest of Team Europe

After Roger Federer's last professional match on Friday, even his biggest rivals — Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal — could not hold back their tears. In his on-court interview after beating Frances Tiafoe, the Serb stated that it was difficult to "start up the engine" after an emotional night.

“I’m really glad to continue the run. I played a pretty decent match, I was seeing the ball well. It was a really emotional day yesterday, and it wasn’t easy to start up the engine today, but I’m very pleased with the way I played,” he said.

