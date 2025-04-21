Is the FDA ending food safety inspections? Details behind the viral claim explored amid growing food recalls

Amid the increasing food recalls, a claim went viral on the internet that the FDA is ending food safety inspections. Although the claim is not entirely true, the US food safety agency is working on some structural changes that will shift this responsibility to states.

Ad

According to an April 18 report by CBS News, an agency official confirmed that while outsourcing developments are underway, the department will continue its routine operations.

Discussions about shifting routine inspections from the federal health agency to individual states have been ongoing for years. However, this transition may require congressional approval to proceed.

Higher-risk routine food inspections and foreign inspections will remain under the FDA

Expand Tweet

Ad

From voluntary to enforced, food recalls are rising, and hence, the food safety concerns. Meanwhile, the US citizens get concerned after hearing reports of the FDA stopping its routine safety inspections.

A report from CBS cleared the air on it after talking to the officials while keeping their anonymity. A spokesperson from the agency shared:

"The claim that the FDA is suspending routine food safety inspections is false. FDA is actively working to ensure continuity of operations during the reorganization period and remains committed to ensuring critical programs and inspections continue."

Ad

The agency is planning the outsourcing of routine inspections to states to focus better on high-priority areas.

According to the plan, the "critical foods" inspections, like infant formula, and foreign inspections will remain under the purview of the federal agency.

How do the current food safety inspections work?

Agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture are responsible for ensuring food safety across the US.

Ad

While the USDA oversees primarily meat, poultry, and egg products, 80% of the stateside food supplies go through the scrutiny of the FDA.

The states are not entirely out of the food safety role; on the contrary, they are one of the key stakeholders in ensuring public food safety.

The federal agency has contracts with 43 states and one U.S. territory, Puerto Rico, which allow states to assist in the food safety inspections.

Ad

The Food and Drug Administration has a Food Code, which serves as a guiding document for states and local authorities when it comes to food safety.

The federal agency, along with states, conducts three types of inspections, namely, surveillance, compliance follow-up, and for-cause.

The food safety inspections are conducted on food facilities and farms. Interested readers can also go through the detailed process of inspection given on the official website of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Ad

Also read: Buffalo Wild Wings brings back its All You Can Eat Wings Deal

Why does the US FDA want to outsource routine inspections to states?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a report from the Government Accountability Office published on January 8, 2025, states are conducting one-third of routine food inspections.

The same report says that the FDA has not met the targets set by FSMA for domestic food facility inspection since 2018.

The agency has pointed out the understaffing as one of the major challenges in fulfilling the mandated targets.

On April 17, Reuters reported that the agency is pausing its quality control program for its food testing labs due to massive staff cuts. A former agency employee shared thoughts with CBS News:

Ad

"There's so much work to go around. And us duplicating their work just doesn't make sense."

Also read: Sam's Club adds Country Archer Beef Pepperoni Minis to its shelves: All you need to know

While some are advocating the planned shift because it will allow the federal agency to focus more on critical areas, others are concerned about the possible cadre quality compromise.

Also read: 5 fan-favorite McDonald's menu items that need to make a comeback

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More