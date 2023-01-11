Is G-Dragon dating Shinsegae Group chairwoman’s granddaughter? Company reps staunchly deny rumors

Shinsegae Group’s representatives strictly denied any romantic involvement between BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and their chairwoman Lee Myung-hee’s granddaughter in a statement on January 10, 2023.

Rumors concerning the BIGBANG member and the chaebol heiress have been making the rounds on social media for over a day. The official statement arrived after online chatter grew bigger. It all started on January 9, 2023, with a Chinese media outlet stating that the two were in a relationship as they were recently spotted together at a concert.

The representatives of the company stated that the rumors were “completely untrue.” They added that the duo met at the concert, and since the chaebol heiress was a fan of the BIGBANG member, they took a photo together. They also mentioned that she attended the concert with a group of people, and not with the K-pop idol.

“She is a fan”: Shinsegae Group’s representatives officially respond to dating rumors of chairwoman’s granddaughter with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

Shinsegae Group is one of South Korea’s biggest retail franchises. The Shinsegae Department Store makes up the top three retail trio, alongside Lotte and Hyundai Department Stores in the country. The conglomerate’s chairwoman Lee Myung-hee’s granddaughter, was recently caught up in dating rumors with K-pop idol BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

On January 10, just a day after the dating rumors began, Yonhap News reported the company’s representatives’ official statement on it. They said (as per translation via Soompi):

“It is completely untrue. Because there continue to be groundless speculative reports based on unconfirmed facts, we have decided to make an official statement in order to clarify these falsehoods.”

The Shinsegae Group representatives explained the picture and stated that the photo was clicked only because the chaebol heiress was the Still Life singer's fan:

“After checking with [Lee Myung-hee’s granddaughter] herself, she went to see the concert with a group of people, and she simply posted a photo she took [with G-Dragon] because she is a fan. We ask that you refrain from publishing any more groundless speculation [regarding this matter]”

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment is yet to comment on the matter.

Recent updates on G-Dragon

G-Dragon has been making headlines recently for his upcoming music plans. He is now the only BIGBANG member in YG Entertainment, and was reportedly discussing a solo contract with the company. Taeyang and Daesung left the agency in December last year while T.O.P terminated his contract in February 2022.

YG Entertainment is yet to officially announce the contract renewal, but the veteran K-pop idol released a New Year’s greeting on January 1, 2023, teasing a comeback. He announced that he will release an album this year and meet fans through “various activities.”

The upcoming album will be G-Dragon’s first solo release since his last EP, the self-titled Kwon Ji Yong, in 2017. It will also only be his second musical release since his military discharge in 2019. His first release was BIGBANG’s group comeback single Still Life last year.

