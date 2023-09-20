Is Justin Timberlake going on a solo tour in 2024? NSYNC reunion concert allegedly on hold due to singer’s big plans leaves internet divided 

Justin Timberlake is reportedly gearing up for a big tour throughout North America, which is also likely to involve a new album release, according to Billboard. Page Six later stated that an insider source had confirmed the possibility of a new solo tour for the singer:

"Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024."

The recent speculation of solo tour by the singer brings more doubt to the possible reunion of NSYNC for a tour as hoped for by fans, leaving the internet divided, with a majority expressing their disappointment about the same.

Most fans are not happy about Justin Timberlake's solo tour news

Fans were quick to react to the Justin Timberlake solo tour news, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Many were disappointed, with some hoping that the solo tour fails.

Others pointed out that while a solo tour would be popular, an NSYNC tour would be a much larger success, given the dedicated fan base waiting for the reunion, as well as the $100 million projected revenue figures for such a tour, according to the reporting by Billboard.

A handful on the internet, however, have pointed out that the band or the singer never confirmed a reunion tour and it is likely that the solo tour was in works before the reunion tour speculations emerged.

The NSYNC tour speculation started on social media sites after the five members of the band, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, appeared together on the MTV VMA 2023 award on September 12, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. They also announced that they will be dropping a new song, Better Place, on September 29.

More about Justin Timberlake and his career

Justin Timberlake started his career as part of NSYNC, where together with the rest of the band members, he achieved commercial success with three albums, before the singer made his departure from the band. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on February 8, 2017, the singer elaborated on his reasons for the departure, stating:

"It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart."

In his solo career, Justin Timberlake has made his mark with his second studio album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, which was released on September 12, 2006. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on all major album charts.