Is Mama Coco real? Inspiration behind beloved Pixar character explored as Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero dies aged 109

Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, who allegedly inspired the character Mama Coco in the 2017 animated film Coco, died recently at the age of 109.

Her death was announced by Roberto Monroy, Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican state of Michoacan, in Santa Fe de la Laguna, where she had lived for many years. He described her as a selfless woman and role model.

Caballero's cause of death is currently unknown. Although she was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2015, it remains unknown if it played any role in her death.

Reality of Mama Coco explored

Mama Coco was a character in Disney Pixar’s animated film Coco. She was Miguel's late great-great-grandmother, Héctor's wife, Coco's mother, and the family's matriarch.

Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, according to her family and friends, was the inspiration for the character. Caballero's family also stated that a Pixar team visited their neighborhood and photographed Caballero on a regular basis. The team also lived with them for a while. They also mentioned how the building and architecture in the film reminded them of things the Pixar team had documented.

Although she was not given credit for the film, the city of Santa Fe de la Laguna chose her to be the region's ambassador of artisans.

Because of her popularity, Santa Fe de la Laguna became a well-known destination, which benefited the local tourism industry by attracting a large number of visitors. Caballero once stated that she did not want fame or money, but that her life changed after the film was released.

In brief, about Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero

Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, who was born on September 16, 1913, was a clay craftswoman who made pots and other items and sold them to the locals. She rose to prominence after allegedly inspiring one of the characters, Mama Coco, in Disney Pixar's animated film, Coco.

Mama Coco was voiced by Ana Ofelia Murguia. She was a warm-hearted, supportive, and kind grandmother. She played the lead character's mother, who died near the end of the film.

Coco, directed by Lee Unkrich and released on October 20, 2017, received positive reviews from critics and grossed around $807 million at the box office. It won two Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards.

The movie made Caballero a popular face among the public, although she never claimed any recognition or money from the makers. Caballero is survived by her three children alongside several grandkids.

