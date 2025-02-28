'Is Mason Disick actually a dad' claim explained as social media erupts amid reports of him allegedly having a 1-year-old child

Rumors of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's 15-year-old son, Mason Disick, fathering a child alongside his classmate have gone viral online. This comes after claims of the teenager answering questions regarding the same on his private Instagram account circulated online. No parties involved had addressed the allegations at the time of writing this article.

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton took to his social media accounts to discuss the viral rumors. He said in a YouTube video that the rumor began on Reddit and made its way on TikTok, subsequently spreading all over the internet. In Hilton’s video, he said:

“Mason allegedly responded to a friend that he has a one year old daughter named Piper. Mason allegedly said that he did not want the child and the teenage mother of his child was in his art class. He allegedly called the child a ‘failed protection.’”

Meanwhile, the r/kardashians subreddit also posted a series of screenshots alleged to be of Mason Disick’s private Instagram account’s stories. As per the Reddit post, Mason allegedly said in one of his Instagram stories:

“Hi it’s this time again I’m bored out of my mind stop asking my abt my family and piper”

Internet users have since taken to social media to react to the viral claims, with some reactions reading:

“Kris Jenner is really putting in the work this week because literally NO ONE is talking about the fact that her grandson Mason Disick (14 years old) admitted on Instagram to fathering a child,” an X user said.

“Yall really believe anything!!!! MASON DO NOT HAVE A KID! TMZ didn't report it ! Yall know TMZ be know the tea,” another internet user said.

“You’re telling me Kourtney kardashian is a f**king grandmother!?! Ain’t no way mason is even 18!??,” another platform user said.

Several X users flooded the internet with their reactions that expressed shock, while others shared that the rumors are likely untrue. Some other reactions read:

“what tf is up with the kardashian drama this year bruuh cause why am i hearing that mason has a f**king daughter,” an X user said.

“the way yall immediately started coming at kourtney for mason allegedly have a 1 year old daughter is so weird. it’s well known mason spends most of his time with scott and we all know scott did whatever he did when he was a teenager he had no discipline so it makes sense mason,” a platform user opined.

“Not kourneys son mason having a child!!! The kardashians are soooo ghetto I can’t deal,” a netizen said.

Several netizens opine that the Mason Disick rumors are untrue

As Perez Hilton continued to discuss the rumors of Mason Disick fathering a daughter, he read out a social media post that allegedly stated that the celebrity son shared his location on his private Instagram account that corresponded with his Calabasas house, seemingly hinting that the private Instagram account is his.

Perez Hilton also read out that Mason Disick shared private messages of his and his younger sibling Reign on the account and also posted content about what he allegedly smokes and drinks.

While commenting on the rumors, Perez Hilton said:

“Use your brain! If the kid was one year old, we would have found out about it by now. Just use your powers of deduction and critical thinking. There’s no way that a secret like this could be kept for a year.”

Many others took to Reddit to opine that the rumors were false, with platform user u/Equivalent-Month7310 stating online:

“No way. This would have been on TMZ.”

As the rumors continue to be discussed online, it is worth noting that Mason Disick has his own public Instagram account under the username of ‘masondisick.’ Fans now await the Kardashian-Disick family to discuss the viral claims.

