“The only Kardashian okay with having 2 baby daddies”: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly welcome first baby

Kourtney Kardashian, the American media personality and socialite, and her husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together, as reported by multiple outlets on November 4, 2023, this Saturday.

The Blink-182 drummer had previously confirmed the couple planned to name their son Rocky Thirteen while discussing Kourtney's due date on the One Life One Chance podcast, as per People.

Many fans have reacted to the news, with some pointing out that Kourtney is the only Kardashian sister who now has children with different baby daddies. Kourtney and Travis Barker got married on May 15, 2022.

A fan talks about Kourtney Kardashian's relationships. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Kardashian and Barker have not announced the birth of the newborn or his official name to the public yet.

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes baby boy with Blink-182 member Travis Barker

Expand Tweet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together after just over a year of marriage in June 2022. Their journey to the baby was documented on The Kardashians, with the Poosh founder looking candidly into the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

In April 2022, she said on the show that it "hasn't been the most amazing experience," adding that the medication she was on at the time had the "complete opposite reaction" of what she wanted. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal," as per Page Six.

While talking about the baby's unique name, Rocky Thirteen, Travis opened up in an interview with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series. According to E! News, he said,

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

He also took inspiration from the 1976 movie Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone, which he described as "the greatest boxing movie of all time." Travis's daughter, Alabama, then expressed that her father naming his new son Rocky Thirteen was "so bad," the musician jokingly agreed, as per People.

In an episode of The Kardashians in May 2023, Kourtney Kardashian expressed that the couple took a break from IVF when it began taking a toll on her body. She said,

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

The pair did get pregnant but kept the news away from the media outlets until June 16, 2023, as per E! News. Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert, holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," which also served as a reference to the band's All the Small Things music video.

The couple shared they were expecting a baby boy at a concert-themed sex reveal party a week later. Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram video on June 24, where she was sitting on Travis's lap behind a drum kit before blue confetti and steamers burst out of a cannon.

Fans have since reacted to the news of the baby boy's birth, as confirmed by People. Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In September, the couple experienced a medical emergency when Kourtney Kardashian was hospitalized and underwent urgent fetal surgery, as per Page Six. Travis was on tour in Europe then and flew back to California. The eldest Kardashian sister was put on bed rest ahead of giving birth, and she talked about the incident on September 6 on Instagram. She wrote,

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

The child joins the couple's blended family, which includes Kourtney Kardashian's three children from her relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Travis Barker, on the other hand, co-parents Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.