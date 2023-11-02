Kourtney Kardashian's disdain for Tristan Thompson is shared by daughter Penelope Disick: "I was so triggered by him"

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have had a turbulent relationship over the years, due to the Cleveland Cavaliers big man's infidelity. The couple have two kids together and have managed to repair their relationship despite the issues that Tristan Thompson's infidelity created.

However, it looks like that not all members of the Kardashian family have a good relationship with the 2016 NBA champion.

Kloe's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, explained that both she and her daughter, Penelope, don't like Tristan Thompson.

"I feel like she gets it from me. I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him... I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore,'" Kourtney Kardashian said during a recent episode of their reality show, The Kardashians, via People.

"Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew," she added.

For her part, Khloe Kardashian addressed her sister's comments, noting that it is the right thing for both Kourtney and her daughter to feel that way. She added that she has been proud of the relationship she has maintained with Tristan Thompson on a father/mother basis for her kids.

"We're gonna be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives because of our kids, so I'm not gonna fight that and I'm gonna make sure it's as nice as possible for me," Khloe Kardashian said, via People.

Kim Kardashian explains why she is on good terms with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's sister, Kim, didn't echo her sister Kourtney's comments on Tristan Thompson. Even though she admitted that it's very difficult to forget that he cheated on Khloe, she explained why she is still on good terms with the veteran NBA player.

"It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend. You want to obviously hate him for that," Kim Kardashian said, via People.

"He’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend. When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up and I never really forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't feel like they can't grow and evolve."

Despite their turbulent relationship, it looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on good terms for the sake of their family. Meanwhile, Thompson is currently on a one-year contract with the Cavs, worth $3,1 million.