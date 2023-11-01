Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report (Nov 1st): Latest update on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell's status

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost three games (against OKC Thunder, Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks) in a row after winning their first encounter of the new season. They will be playing the New York Knicks on the tail end of their back-to-back games this coming Wednesday, November 1 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

During their recent matchup against the New York Knicks, Donovan Mitchell returned to the lineup and immediately created an impact with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. However, the Cavaliers suffered another blowout loss, 109-91.

With that, Mitchell is cleared to play for their upcoming game with the New York Knicks and battle with Jalen Brunson.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are reportedly to have a total of five players on their injured list including Darius Garland. The pass-first point guard is listed as 'questionable' to play with a hamstring injury.

Center Jarrett Allen is also listed as 'questionable' for the Knicks game who is still nursing a hamstring injury. Caris Lavert and Ty Jerome join them who are all 'questionable' to play.

Only Ricky Rubio is out indefinitely due to personal matters but he isn't expected to join the team anytime soon.

Cleveland Cavaliers continue to pick up the pieces after a slow start

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hope to get more from their role players to hold the fort while other players are in the injury list as they enter this encounter on the back of a three-game losing streak.

Evan Mobley stepped up to lead the team when Mitchell was out during their game against the Pacers. The third-year big man was able to tally monster numbers of 33 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks but the Cavs lost by a dozen points.

With Donovan Mitchell back against the Knicks, Caris LeVert is placed on the injured list. During their Knicks game, Mobley struggled to find his rhythm but other players tried to fill in the void. Coming off the bench were Georges Niang, Emoni Bates and Craig Porter who combined for 30 points but it seemed the Cavs would need more to stay competitive.

After their matchup with the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have four road games in their next five. They will be facing the Indiana Pacers on November 3 and host the Golden State Warriors two days after. Starting November 8, they will be heading out to the west for a four-game road trip.