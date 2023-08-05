What happened to Ricky Rubio? Cavs guard announces break from NBA

Ricky Rubio has taken a break from his basketball career to focus on his mental health. He was set to enter his 19th season of professional basketball and has played longer than most players his age. He's one of the few athletes who are open about the importance of mental health, breaking the stigma around it.

Rubio withdrew his name from the Spanish national team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He has been one of Spain's key players, winning the MVP award in the 2019 World Cup, where he led his country to the gold medal. Hence, his decision to not play has come as a shocker to many.

He told the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) about his decision, and they have supported him. He made the announcement via FEB:

"I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision.

"Today #Family makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected in order to be able to face these moments and to be able to give more information when the time comes."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Cavs guard Ricky Rubio announced he has taken a break from basketball to focus on his mental health pic.twitter.com/r2nxFDBYFZ

Ricky Rubio isn't just withdrawing from the FIBA World Cup but is putting his entire career on hold to focus on himself and his treatment. He had signed a three-year contract extension with the NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers worth $18 million last summer.

His decision to step away from basketball has been met with nothing but praise and support on social media. Fans are applauding him for his boldness, as he has set an example for athletes who face mental issues but are too afraid of the stigma. Numerous fans and entities have sent their prayers as they hope for his quick recovery.

Ricky Rubio wasn't very active or productive for the Cavaliers last season. He averaged a career-low 5.2 points per game, playing just 17.5 minutes off the bench for 33 games. He recorded career-lows in almost every statistical category, shooting just 34% from the field and 25% from downtown.

As reported by Jesus Sanchez of Marca, Ricky Rubio did not participate in Spain's friendly in the Philippines and has been unwell since Jul. 31. He disappeared from team activities in Madrid, and his physiotherapist left the training camping. He was absent in the game against Venezuela, too.

Ricky Rubio joins small list of players who have advocated importance of mental health

Ricky Rubio representing Spain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Ricky Rubio is one of only a handful of athletes who have openly admitted to struggling with mental health and advocated the importance of it. A shockingly large number of athletes have come out with mental illnesses like depression and anxiety.

The International Olympic Committee released a consensus statement in 2019 stating that nearly 35% of professional athletes suffer from mental health crisis. That means as many as 150 players in the NBA coud be suffering from a mental illness, but only a select few have ever admitted to needing help.

On an episode of 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast, DeMar DeRozan talked about not truly being happy before he steps away from the game. Ben Simmons took time off from the league stating mental illness as a major reason. Blake Griffin talked about visiting a therapist during an episode of CJ McCollum's podcast in 2018.

Additionally, Kevin Love has been a huge mental health advocate. He talked about his struggles on LeBron James' HBO Show 'The Shop.' His openness and advocacy has changed the lives of several NBA palyers.

He started the Kevin Love Fund, an organization that helps students and teachers with mental health issues. Love also gave all Cleveland Cavaliers employees and arena staff members a Headspace membership, a company focused on meditation and better sleep.

Hayden Grove @H_Grove



His impact knows no bounds. (via ESPN) Giannis Antetokounmpo was ready to walk away from basketball due to mental health and was helped by Kevin Love.His impact knows no bounds. (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/j2wLvcgJNI

Love also helped superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo in dealing with a mental health crisis. After getting eliminated last season in the first round, Antetokounmpo talked about feeling burnt out and the importance of mental stabliity:

"You get burnt out a little bit … being able to take a break, not only physically but mentally. Just kind of go away from the game, spend some time with your family and do what you love, and like just sit on the couch, eat Doritos and you know, be a couch potato. Like, you need that in order to be great."

We wish Ricky Rubio all the best in his mental health journey and pray for his speedy recovery.

