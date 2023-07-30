"I like Rocky 13": Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, brainstorms name for unborn son

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker. The couple is currently over the moon with their first pregnancy together, and both have taken to social media to share their joy with the world. Ahead of welcoming the baby, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are brainstorming names for their baby boy. The duo revealed that they want the name to be perfect while holding a deeper meaning at the same time.

In an Instagram post shared by Kourtney Kardashian on June 29, 2023, where she is showing her baby bump, her husband commented "I already know his name 😉," giving away that he already has had a few ideas about what to name their son. However, for now, he is the couple's "little drummer boy," as captioned by Kourtney in an Instagram post where she is seen getting cozy with her drummer husband.

The Kardashians are cautious and a tad eccentric when it comes to naming their children. Kylie Jenner naming her daughter Stormi and son Aire should be able to illustrate the point sufficiently. In a discussion regarding naming his future son, Travis Barker revealed his choice by saying:

"I like Rocky 13."

However, that did not sit well with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama.

Travis Barker reveals he wants to name son "Rocky 13" in recent interview

While attending Complex's GOAT Talk video series, Travis Barker revealed the few names he has decided for his son and where he got the inspiration from. In the interview, the 47-year-old drummer engaged in a conversation with his daughter Alabama and the two discussed possible names for Barker's soon-to-be born son.

The drummer shocked his daughter when he revealed that he likesthe name "Rocky 13," and explained the rationale behind the name:

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies...And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

As mentioned earlier, the name did not appeal to his daughter, whose response had been, "That's so bad," and that the aftermath of naming the boy Rocky 13 will have an interesting consequence in school. She said:

"Let's see how that goes when he's at school."

Alabama threw in quite a few suggestions herself, including "Audemars," "Milan," "Cloud," or "something weird". Unfortunately, the father-daughter duo were not able to reach a conclusion with selecting appropriate names in the interview.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship timeline, pregnancy struggles, and desire for a blended family

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian began seeing each other in January 2021. On February 16, 2021, shortly after Valentine's Day, the couple became official via an Instagram post of them holding hands, which was shared by Kourtney Kardashian.

They got engaged on October 17, 2021, and a year later, on April 4, 2022, the couple tied the knot by having a Las Vegas wedding. Kourtney and Travis got legally married on May 15, 2022, which was followed by a wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22.

In episode two of the second season of The Kardashians, the 44-year old member of the Kardashian clan opened up about her fertility journey. She revealed that after "eight months" into IVF treatment, the couple had given up, but they were encouraged to keep on trying by their doctors. She said:

"Everyone involved, including our natural doctors, felt we should give it one more shot with an IVF retrieval."

Continuing to speak on their IVF journey, she said:

"And so we did one final egg retrieval and we are just waiting on the genetic testing results, but it has made it to an embryo."

In June 2023, after a long pregnancy struggle, Kourtney Kardashian finally got pregnant, following which she announced her pregnancy at his concert by holding a placard that read:

"Travis I'm pregnant."

This is Kourtney Kardashian's fourth pregnancy. She shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex-husband Scott Disick. Travis, her present husband who is popularly known as the drummer of rock band Blink-182, shares daughter Alabama, son Landon, and step daughter Atiana, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In the finale of season 2 of The Kardashians, she spoke of their families merging and expanding and that she's grateful for it.

"Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for."

The Kardashian starrer continued speaking on the topic and said that she's open to the idea of all of their children coming together to spend time together in a way that's friendly and healthy. For her, the more the merrier, and the prospect of their families merging and coming together on occasions can lead to a beautiful bond among the siblings. She continued:

"I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

As it seems, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's "little drummer boy" will be a perfect addition to their blended family.