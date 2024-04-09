"Your body is beautiful": Kourtney Kardashian shares inspiring message about societal pressures on postpartum mothers

American media personality and socialite Kourtney Kardashian recently shared her thoughts on her postpartum body and wrote a message to new mothers, five months after she gave birth to her baby.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen Barker, on November 1, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. On Sunday, April 7, 2024, the 44-year-old reposted some beach shots of herself on Instagram Stories and advised fellow moms to “be kind” to their changing bodies. She wrote:

“Dear new mommies. Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest, as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."

Kourtney is a mother of three children, son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian talks about postpartum body and writes message to new mothers

Kourtney Kardashian is a reality TV star who rose to fame in 2007 when she and her family began starring in the television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success led to the creation of several spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and more.

The oldest Kardashian sibling made her relationship Instagram official in February 2021 with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2022, and welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023. On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself on her feed and soon reposted it on her Instagram Stories.

The reality star sent a message to other new mothers, reassuring them about the different stages of pregnancy. She added:

"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too). XOXO"

Travis Barker also shares children from a former relationship. He has a son Landon, 20, and a daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also remains close with his former stepdaughter, Atiana. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis have not yet revealed the face of Rocky, but she posted a few pictures from a family vacation in Australia on March 7, 2024, with the caption:

"Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older! Thank you, Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)."

The first photo in the carousel featured a snap of Rocky's baby foot in front of a plane window. Other pictures also featured daughter Penelope and son Reign.

Kourtney Kardashian was with Travis during the trip as the rock star toured with his band. The star posted several snaps of her wearing an oversized white and red jersey on Instagram in late February.

Her outfit consisted of a $300 Martine Rose oversized white football jersey with red crisscrossed stripes and “Mr. Chasin a Dream” printed on the front of the jersey in big black and white letters. The carousel also featured a black stroller and pictures of her older children in the background.

The Blink-182 band performed at the Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, at the time.