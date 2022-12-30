"Is now my favorite emotion": Hilarious Andrew Tate Schadenfreude reactions go viral in wake of influencer's arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate was recently arrested in Romania after he posted a video with a pizza box that tipped Romanian police off about his whereabouts. He and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a young girl.

Since April this year, the duo have been under investigation and are being questioned on suspicion of forming an organized crime group that uses girls in adult videos. Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were detained for 24 hours after authorities raided their luxury villa.

Andrew and Tristan Tate being arrested in Bucharest, Romania (Image via Romanian police DIICOT)

Following Tate's arrest, the internet has been flooded with tweets and reactions pertaining to the incident, but the most viral of them all is the feeling of Schadenfreude going around.

Schadenfreude is a German-derived word that refers to the enjoyment people get at the cost of other peoples' troubles. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word is a combination of German nouns - Schaden, meaning "damage" or "harm," and Freude, meaning "joy." Hence, it translates to joy over the misfortune of others.

Candace, the Canadian podcaster and host of the show What She Said Talk, took to Twitter to call Schadenfreude her new favorite emotion, writing:

"I believe that schadenfreude is now my favourite emotion."

Andrew Tate's arrest makes Schadenfreude a popular emotion

The Twitterverse is reeling from Schadenfreude after internet personality and professional boxer Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested after he tried to pick a fight with the teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tate was involved in an online feud with the latter, where he tried to taunt her with his numerous cars.

He offered to provide her with the details and specifications of the 33 cars he owned, asking her to provide him with an email id so that he can send the full list to her. Thunberg's response provided Tate with an email id that attacked and insulted his manhood. Her response to the tweet said:

"Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld**[email protected]"

The Tweet in reply to Andrew Tate (Image via Twitter)

This incident enraged Andrew Tate even more. He initially responded by saying, "How dare you?". However, the boxer soon followed that response up with a video where he is seen smoking a cigar and wearing a robe while having pizza delivered to him. He taunted Thunberg by saying he was not going to recycle. The video, unfortunately, led to his ultimate downfall.

The pizza box was from a popular Romanian pizza chain called Jerry's pizza, and its appearance in the video was all the proof the Romanian authorities needed to raid and arrest Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate.

As such, the internet is having fun over the Tate brothers being arrested after they decided to go after a teenager. They expressed that this was exactly what they needed at the end of the year.

This is not the first time something posted on the internet has led to such findings. Recently, the woman behind the right-wing page on Twitter, Libs of TikTok, a page that shares posts made by liberals and taunts them, revealed herself on Tucker Carlson's show. Following the unveiling, she was found to be present during the January 6 insurrection earlier this year.

Andrew Tate and his brother were detained on Thursday, December 29, in connection with an investigation into human trafficking, r*pe, and forming an organized crime group.

