Is Paul Pelosi still in hospital? Injuries and health condition explored following hammer attack at San Francisco home

House speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is continuing to recover after being hospitalized following a brutal attack at their San Francisco residence on October 28.

As per an official statement issued by Nancy to her Congressional members, the 82-year-old businessman's condition "continues to improve." Authorities revealed that Paul was violently attacked with a hammer by someone who had broken into the couple's house and shouted, "Where is Nancy?"

Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the U.S. presidency, was not present at the house when the attack happened.

Due to the attack, Paul was admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery for a fractured skull and injuries sustained on right arms and hands.

Paul Pelosi managed to call emergency services

Mike Sington @MikeSington Assailant entered the Pelosi home looking for Nancy Pelosi through these glass doors in the back of the house. Law enforcement experts believe that triggered an alarm that got the police to the home so quickly, they actually witnessed the attack on Pelosi’s husband. Assailant entered the Pelosi home looking for Nancy Pelosi through these glass doors in the back of the house. Law enforcement experts believe that triggered an alarm that got the police to the home so quickly, they actually witnessed the attack on Pelosi’s husband. https://t.co/xhQKXepx4H

According to The Guardian, San Francisco police said that Paul Pelosi didn't inform the authorities of the attack when he managed to call the emergency services, which led them to send officers for a "well-being check" at around 2:27 am.

Pelosi told the intruder he needed to use the toilet at the beginning of the break-in, placed a stealth 911 call on his mobile phone and kept the line open, allowing a dispatcher to hear him speak with the suspect.

When they arrived at the location, they found a man attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer as they both struggled with it.

Chief of the San Francisco Police Department, Bill Scott, said:

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody.”

Speaking about the attacker, Scott revealed his name to be David DePape. The 42-year-old is said to have entered the Pelosi house through a back entrance. DePape has been charged with several felonies, including attempted homicide, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary. The attacker was also admitted to a hospital but authorities did not disclose his condition.

Scott, however, revealed that DePape's attack was "intentional" rather than a "random act."

"Everybody should be disgusted by what happened this morning."

As per CNN, DePape's intention was to tie up Paul Pelosi "until Nancy got home." The suspect shared conspiracy and right-wing theories online, which also included posts promoting that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election because of voter fraud.

As of writing, the intentions behind the attack have not been revealed. The incident has since raised concerns for safety among Congress members and their families.

Paul Pelosi is a San Francisco-based businessman who owns a real estate firm. He and Nancy Pelosi first met as students in Washington DC, and tied the knot in 1963. They have five children.

