Is Queen Elizabeth okay? Twitter erupts over alleged death rumors

A new rumor claiming Queen Elizabeth allegedly passed away went viral on Twitter on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after celebrity news outlet Hollywood Unlocked published the information.
The publication claimed that sources close to the family allegedly provided the update. The report claimed that the Queen was scheduled to attend British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful’s wedding prior to the situation.
However, BNO News mentioned that a parliamentary official denied the rumor. Meanwhile, UK House of Lords chief of staff Dayo Okewale also took to social media to clarify that the theories were “false”:
Royal correspondent Omid Scobie also denounced the rumor on social media:
The latest rumor came just two days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19. The palace also shared that the 95-year-old was experiencing “mild symptoms” and undergoing recovery at Windsor.
It was also mentioned that Queen was vaccinated against the virus and had already received a booster dose. In February 2021, the monarch revealed that her shot “did not hurt at all” during a video conference with health officials.
Netizens react as rumors about Queen Elizabeth’s health surface online
On Sunday, February 20, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had contracted COVID-19. The palace also mentioned that the monarch only experienced mild cold-like symptoms and was set to perform light duties from the royal household:
"The Queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines."
On Tuesday, February 22, CNN reported that the Queen canceled her planned virtual engagements and suffered mild cold-like symptoms, as per the palace.
Shortly after, Hollywood Unlocked published an alleged rumor about the Queen's passing. The rumors left the internet shocked and confused, with many taking to Twitter to express their opinions:
As other news outlets noted that claims made by Hollywood Unlocked were false, several social media users largely trolled Hollywood Unlocked founder and CEO Jason Lee online:
Lee stated that his publication does not “post lies,” and he believes in his sources in response to the online reactions. He also shared that he was waiting for an official statement from the palace:
While Lee and his publication continue to maintain their stance on Queen Elizabeth's life, it remains to be seen if the palace or the family will address the situation.