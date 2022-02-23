×
Is Queen Elizabeth okay? Twitter erupts over alleged death rumors

Rumors on Queen Elizabeth&#039;s health left netizens shocked (Image via Ben Stansall/Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified Feb 23, 2022 05:38 PM IST
News

A new rumor claiming Queen Elizabeth allegedly passed away went viral on Twitter on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after celebrity news outlet Hollywood Unlocked published the information.

The publication claimed that sources close to the family allegedly provided the update. The report claimed that the Queen was scheduled to attend British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful’s wedding prior to the situation.

However, BNO News mentioned that a parliamentary official denied the rumor. Meanwhile, UK House of Lords chief of staff Dayo Okewale also took to social media to clarify that the theories were “false”:

Hollywood unlocked posting the Queen is dead???? There is no credible source that verifies this. #False

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie also denounced the rumor on social media:

No, that (now trending) rumour that started on Instagram is not true.

The latest rumor came just two days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19. The palace also shared that the 95-year-old was experiencing “mild symptoms” and undergoing recovery at Windsor.

It was also mentioned that Queen was vaccinated against the virus and had already received a booster dose. In February 2021, the monarch revealed that her shot “did not hurt at all” during a video conference with health officials.

Netizens react as rumors about Queen Elizabeth’s health surface online

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week (Image via John Stillwell/Getty Images)
On Sunday, February 20, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had contracted COVID-19. The palace also mentioned that the monarch only experienced mild cold-like symptoms and was set to perform light duties from the royal household:

"The Queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines."
I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.

On Tuesday, February 22, CNN reported that the Queen canceled her planned virtual engagements and suffered mild cold-like symptoms, as per the palace.

Shortly after, Hollywood Unlocked published an alleged rumor about the Queen's passing. The rumors left the internet shocked and confused, with many taking to Twitter to express their opinions:

Queen Elizabeth is not dead. The @BBC will report it first, after her Private Secretary has advised the British Prime Minister. There’s a very elaborate and well laid plan to announce her death.
I’m not believing queen Elizabeth died until I see TMZ post it
If Hollywood unlock got this wrong about queen Elizabeth it’s over for them
Hollywood unlocked the only one posting bout queen Elizabeth… ion trust it till tmz post it😭 cause y’all know damn well the royal family do not know who Hollywood unlocked is🤷🏿‍♀️
Queen Elizabeth isn’t dead unless TMZ says so
Sooo is queen Elizabeth dead or not crazy how the media play with people life
I’m not believing Queen Elizabeth is dead until BBC post it.
Did someone really claim that #QueenElizabeth was dead without checking the tip first??? If so, they had better be fired for it. That is not ok.

As other news outlets noted that claims made by Hollywood Unlocked were false, several social media users largely trolled Hollywood Unlocked founder and CEO Jason Lee online:

Jason Lee reported that Queen Elizabeth was dead but the only thing that’s about to be dead is his career😅 https://t.co/vNNQAyi4rP
I don’t trust Jason Lee. Because who is running to tell him Queen Elizabeth died before TMZ???
JASON LEE reporting the queen’s alleged death is so 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 like nobody in america is real
the royal palace said hmmm let’s tell this info to JASON LEE.
There’s actually tears in my eyes, Jason Lee said the royal family told him first 😭😭😭😭

Lee stated that his publication does not “post lies,” and he believes in his sources in response to the online reactions. He also shared that he was waiting for an official statement from the palace:

We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace.
While Lee and his publication continue to maintain their stance on Queen Elizabeth's life, it remains to be seen if the palace or the family will address the situation.

Edited by Srijan Sen
