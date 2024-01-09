Is Sara Sidner married? Personal life explored as CNN anchor reveals Stage 3 cancer diagnosis 

CNN Foreign Correspondent Sara Sidner left fans shocked after revealing on national television that she was battling breast cancer. The journalist shared that she will be undergoing chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and radiation as part of her treatment plan. She also took to Instagram to alert other women to get their mammograms every year.

During the 9 AM-12 PM ET news report on CNN, Sara Sidner shared that 1 out of 8 women suffer from breast cancer, and she was the one amongst her friend group who was diagnosed with the cancer. During the live broadcasting, Sidner shared:

“I have never been sick a day in my life. I don’t smoke. I rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family and yet here I am.”

The 51-year-old added:

“I have thanked cancer for choosing me. I am learning that no matter what hell we go through in life that I am still madly in love with this life and just being alive feels really different for me now. I am happier because I don’t stress about foolish little things that used to annoy me and now every single day that I breathe another breath I can celebrate that I am still here with you.”

Sara Sidner reportedly married her long-term boyfriend in 2015

Although the journalist is active on social media, she does not often share glimpses into her personal life. What is known to the public is that she is married. Details about her having children were not released online at the time of writing this article.

It was confirmed that the journalist is married, as she took to X numerous times to speak about her partner. She once wrote on the social networking platform that her eyes are “ONLY” for her husband. In another tweet, she revealed that her husband had gotten her tickets to see Beyonce perform.

During a 2015 interview, Sara Sidner also revealed that she was arranging her wedding through a satellite phone as she was completing an assignment in Kenya. According to Times Now, Sidner married her long-term boyfriend in 2015.

In an interview with People magazine, she recently revealed that she kept her cancer diagnosis to herself when she initially received the heartbreaking news. Sidner said in an interview:

“When I got the news, I didn’t tell anybody, not even my mother or husband or sisters or friends. I just needed to process it.”

Before gracing the screens with her CNN appearance, Sara Sidner worked at Wink-TV and KTVU. She joined CNN in January 2008 to take on the role of National and International Correspondent. She is now a senior national reporter. She revealed on her LinkedIn that she covers- “extremism, social justice, conflict war and peace both internationally and nationally.”

At the time of writing this article, she had also amassed over 65K followers on Instagram.

According to People magazine, the journalist has not missed a day’s work since receiving her diagnosis. She also appeared on CNN’s 17th Annual Heroes red carpet event two days after starting chemotherapy. She also hosted a Live New Year’s Eve Special until 2 am.

Sara Sidner shared that she chose to make her diagnosis public as she could no longer hide the symptoms like her hair loss. She revealed that she is trying cold capping, an innovation that helps prevent hair loss. However, she said that there was still noticeable hair loss.