“Is it the sound engineer's first day at work?”: Usher's microphone malfunction during Super Bowl halftime show sparks meme fest online

Singer Usher performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show on February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singer performed with several other special guests, including Alicia Keys and Lil Jon. However, the performance faced multiple issues, including the singer's voice being drowned out by the sound of the music and frequent noises causing poor sound quality in general.

The videos of the singer's performance and all the issues he faced have since gone viral on social media. While fans were incredibly excited to see the singer perform, viral videos showed the messy performance leading many to share memes and frustrated reactions from them. They took to social media, especially X to share their reactions.

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Usher performance technical issues with memes

Netizens were quick to react to Usher's Super Bowl Halftime performance and the technical issues the singer faced during it. They took to social media, especially X to express their feelings on the matter.

While many shared their frustrations, others shared memes focused on the sound engineers at the event, parodying them as incompetent. Some expressed the disappointment they felt at the technical issues faced by the singer during the performance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Usher's Super Bowl Halftime performance featured several special guests, including Alicia Keys, H.E.R, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and will.i.am.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine on Saturday, February 3, 2024, the singer elaborated on his then-upcoming performance. He said that he wanted the performance to be a tribute to Black artists.

"I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists, you know, having to at some point go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience, but they had to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So I’m coming through the front door with this one." The singer noted.

He continued:

"I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself. So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones, the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night."

Usher's performance at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime was in between the match between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. It was the singer's first headlining performance at the event. It is worth noting that during the match, the latter beat the former with a three-point lead.

Usher had previously joined the event as part of the 2011 Black Eyed Peas performance. The singer performed several fan favorites at his performance this year, including Caught Up, Confessions Part II as well as My Boo featuring Alicia Keys.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE