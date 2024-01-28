When did Alicia Keys launch her beauty line? 5 best products to avail in 2024

Alicia Keys launched her brand, Keys Soulcare, on September 22, 2020. Grammy winner, singer, actress, and author Alicia Keys is known to have flawless skin. She started Soulcare with many body care and skin care products to share her beauty secrets with everyone.

Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys is a cruelty-free and sustainable beauty brand. She wanted to build a clean beauty community where people connected their lifestyle and skincare. The brand promotes self-love and self-care rituals to help people connect with their inner selves with the help of clean products.

The brand celebrates inner peace and love, and here are the five most popular products from Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys.

5 Must-have products from Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys, the founder of Soulcare, believes that lifestyle and beauty are interconnected. While talking about her brand, she said,

"I love this idea of soulcare — nourishing our skin and nurturing our soul at the same time — because I realize now that it's everything together that makes it work. That helps unlock the beauty that is already inside us."

The team at SportsKeeda has created a list of the five most popular Soulcare by Alicia Keys products that are listed below:

Golden face cleanser with manuka honey ($22)

It's like skin 2-in-1 concealer + tint ($28)

Deeply replenishing squalane facial oil ($35)

Let me glow illuminating priming serum with niacinamide ($26)

Comforting tinted lip balm with avocado oil ($18)

1) Golden face cleanser with manuka honey

It is a gentle and soothing face cleanser from Soulcare that helps remove makeup, impurities, and dirt. All skin types can use this face cleanser, which makes the skin feel fresh and soft.

The face cleanser contains ingredients like sage, chamomile, and oat milk. These ingredients help to calm down the mind and promote stillness. The main ingredients of this gel cleanser are turmeric and manuka honey.

Tumeric helps soothe the skin with its anti-bacterial properties, whereas manuka honey is a potent antioxidant that helps refresh and hydrate the skin's appearance.

Price: $22 on Soulcare's official website and Ulta Beauty

Pros Cons Anti-bacterial properties Potential allergies Moisturizing

2) It's like skin 2-in-1 concealer + tint

It is a two-in-one skin tint that can also be used as a concealer. Its lightweight and buildable texture brightens the skin. It naturally blurs any blemishes and makes the skin radiant. It has light coverage and gives a natural luminous finish. It is available in 40 shades, making it suitable for every skin tone.

This skin tint is made out of 2% niacinamide and squalane blend. 2% niacinamide is a potent Vitamin B3 that helps hydrate and nourish the skin. Meanwhile, squalane is a lipid hydrator and helps moisturize the skin.

Price: $28 on Soulcare's official website and Ulta Beauty

Pros Cons Gives a natural look Not suitable for all skin types Convenient with dual usage

3) Deeply replenishing squalane facial oil

It is a face oil clinically proven and known to nourish the skin deeply. This facial oil is known to repair the skin overnight to get a radiant and glowing complexion. It is a lightweight, non-greasy facial oil that doesn't clog pores. It's also non-comedogenic and ideal for blemish-prone skin.

The key ingredient in this facial oil is olive-derived squalane, which helps moisturize and nourish the skin. This facial oil contains other powerful ingredients like prickly pear and pomegranate seed oil. This makes it rich in antioxidants and vitamins. One can apply this oil as a part of their nighttime skincare routine.

Price: $35 on Soulcare's official website and Ulta Beauty

Pros Cons Hydrating and moisturizing Higher price point Non-comedogenic

4) Let me glow illuminating priming serum with niacinamide

This serum is a hydrating serum that helps give the skin a radiant and healthy complexion. It helps brighten, plump, and smoothen the look of the skin. This serum helps makeup last all day and works well under makeup.

The key ingredients of this serum are niacinamide and rose water. Niacinamide helps make the skin plumper, and rose water helps brighten the skin's complexion. Rose water has rich anti-oxidants that help hydrate the skin and give it a natural bounce.

Price: $26 on Soulcare's official website and Ulta Beauty

Pros Cons Illuminates skin Higher price point Priming effect

5) Comforting tinted lip balm with avocado oil

This lip balm by Alicia Keys's brand Soulcare - is silky and moisturizing, repairs the lips, and makes them soft. It has a super smooth and silky application. It is available in 6 shades that are natural and buildable by nature. It makes the lips feel supple and soft.

The lip balm from Soulcare by Alicia Keys has two key ingredients - camellia seed oil and avocado oil. Camellia seed oil is lightweight and deeply moisturizing. Avocado oil is an omega-rich oil that helps hydrate and nourish chapped lips and keeps them soft for an extended period.

Price: $18 on Soulcare's official website and Ulta Beauty

Pros Cons Hydration and moisture Limited color range Natural tint

Soulcare by Alicia Keys is known for its high-quality formulation and is a lifestyle changer. The key motto of Alicia Keys' brand supports the choice of ingredients they use in their products. The products from the brand help enhance the skincare experience and heal the mind, body, and soul all at once!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Is Soulcare clean?

Yes, it is a clean beauty brand. The products are vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free.

2) Who owns Keys Soulcare?

Alicia Keys, the award-winning singer and entrepreneur, and Dr. Snyder, the leading dermatologist, own Soulcare.

3) When was Soulcare by Alicia Keys launched?

Soulcare by Alicia Keys was launched in 2020.