Ranking top 5 worst Super Bowl Halftime shows of all time

The Super Bowl is presented as one of the biggest events of the year. From the high stakes of the game to all the pop culture flashes - commercials, celebrity appearances, and especially the halftime show, people always have something to talk about the event.

Speaking of the halftime show, there have been multiple highly-acclaimed classics, like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at LIV. But for every brightly shining example of excellence in the tradition is a dud that failed to deliver, and here are five examples of such instances.

5) The Indiana Jones cast at XXIX

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The cast of Indiana Jones before Super Bowl XXIX (image via https://thelab.bleacherreport.com/the-story-behind-the-most-unbelievable-super-bowl-halftime-show-ever/)

Super Bowl XXIX can be considered one of the most unusual editions in the game's history.

The AFC representative was the then-San Diego Chargers, who, while undeniably defensively talented with the likes of Leslie O'Neal and the late Junior Seau. They were not as offensively exciting as the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins. And as was usual in the 1990's, they were routed by the dynastic San Francisco 49ers.

What was even more unusual was the halftime show - a de facto theme park commercial, not exactly the best idea especially just a short time after Michael Jackson began the "headliner trend".

4) The Who at XLIV

Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show

The Who are rightly considered one of the pioneers of rock, but did they deserve to lead the Suprt Bowl XLIV festivities?

Usually, a Super Bowl halftime show is handed to whichever pop star is the most "in" - Rihanna at LVII can count as an exeption, but it was her first public performance in five years, and there was much excitement about it. These British veterans, however, had seen better days; and their brief and uninspired five-piece ensemble proved it.

3) The Blues Brothers at XXXI

The Blues Brothers and James Brown at the Super Bowl XXXI halftime show

Before The Who, here was another example of halftime being headlined by an act that had long gone past their prime.

The Blues Brothers were very influentian in the 1970's, establishing themselves as the favorite act of many a baby boomer. But in the 1990's, there were new musical tastes that appealed better to people; and the blandness of the band was on full display in the show below.

2) The Black Eyed Peas at XLV

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show

By 2010, the Black Eyed Peas were well on ther way to falling from mainstream relevance.

Their latest album, The Beginning, had failed to garner as much momentum as The E.N.D. Neither the album nor any of its singles did well on the charts, and it once again showed in their Super Bowl XLV concert.

Derided as rather lifeless, it was an apt microcosm of a rather forgettable night that saw the Green Bay Packers justify their decision to stick to Aaron Rodgers.

Expand Tweet

1) Maroon 5 at LIII

Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Where to even begin with Super Bowl LIII?

Low-scoring? Check. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams allegedly not deserving to be there according to many? Check. A widely-derided halftime show featuring Maroon 5 that featured SpongeBob fans being utterly deceived over a potential tribute to late creator Stephen Hillenburg, among other things that went wrong?

No wonder the NFL hired Jay-Z after this debacle...