Is Stacy Layne Matthews okay? RuPaul’s Drag Race alum’s health update sparks concern online

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 star Stacy Layne Matthews has recently been hospitalized. Netizens learned about her unspecified condition through a Facebook post that only mentioned that she was admitted to the hospital and needed prayer and positive vibes. Her Instagram was later updated with a thank-you note to her fans for sending love and donations.

In all her online posts, Stacey’s medical condition has not been specified. However, her pictures in those posts indicated that she was in a serious condition, which sparked concern among fans. Her well-wishers and many reality TV stars sent prayers and positive vibes.

Netizens react to Stacy Layne Matthews' health post (Image via stacylmatthews/Instagram)

In two separate posts shared on Facebook and Instagram, the Back Swamp, N.C., native was seen resting in a hospital bed with breathing tubes attached to nostrils.

RuPaul’s Drag Race's Stacey Layne Matthews earlier posted she's not mentally okay

Two days ago, reality TV show star Stacey Layne Matthews shared her first post from a hospital bed. Interestingly, four days ago, she shared QR codes on Instagram, seeking financial help from her fans.

The only captions on the post were two scan codes with a few lines written on the picture. It read:

“Can someone help me get a hotel room for few nights? I have to get out of here. Mentally I’m not ok. Anyone?”

On Friday, the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum again shared a long post, thanking fans and well-wishers for sending her donations.

It read:

“I know I have asked a lot from you guys. So thank you for those who have been patient with me. I’m just trying to get back to my old self so I can get back entertaining you guys and being the MISS HENNY that you guys fell in love with so long ago.”

The post continued:

“I’m trying to do better and be better. 21 years I have been an entertainer and I’m not going to let a few set backs stop me from doing what I love.”

Meanwhile, Stacey Layne Matthews’ health update left fans worried. Take a look at their reactions to her posts:

Netizens react to Stacy Layne Matthews' health post (Image via stacylmatthews/Instagram)

Netizens react to Stacy Layne Matthews' first health post (Image via Stacy Layne Matthews/Facebook)

Stacey, aka Miss Henny, rose to fame in 2011 when she appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3. Throughout her journey on the reality series, she won one mini and one maxi challenge, respectively. In episode 7, she was eliminated after competing against Alexis Mateo.

Some interesting facts about Stacey:

She became the first Native American to participate in Drag Race.

She was the first plus-size drag queen to win a Maxi Challenge.

She appeared on All Stars 4 multiple times but later stopped to star in it, citing that someone said something inappropriate to her on the set. However, she never revealed what was said to her.

In January 2021, Stacey announced on Instagram that she was planning to retire as a drag queen.

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race completed 15 seasons on Friday, April 14, 2023. The top four finalists were Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sasha Colby, and Luxx Noir London.

Sasha Colby won the title of 'America’s Next Drag Superstar' and took home a whopping amount of $200,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race aired episodes on MTV on Fridays at 8.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes