"IS THIS A SPOILER": TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin's recent reel has fans speculating about subunit track for group's comeback album minisode 3: TOMORROW

On Saturday, March 9, TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin shared an Instagram reel together, following a popular ongoing trend. While the TXT members are known for their humorous and trendy posts on their TikTok and Instagram accounts, fans couldn't help but wonder if the recently released post was a spoiler for their upcoming album.

The two K-pop idols followed a trend where people look away from the camera and lipsync to the audio that says:

Who's that s*xy thing I see over there. That's me, standing in the mirror.

The camera then flipped and fans saw a glimpse of the duo's reflections in a mirror. While the video itself didn't give fans any hints, they noticed a hashtag that the idols used to share their reel online.

The story was posted with the hashtag 'TOMORRROW_IS_COMING,' and fans immediately began to wonder if the reel was a spoiler for the album. Given that only Yeonjun and Soobin were present in the Instagram reel, fans speculated that they were hinting at a subunit track in the group's upcoming album, minisode 3: TOMORROW.

Fans speculate about YeonBin's subunit track in TXT's upcoming album as Yeonjun and Soobin share Instagram reel

TXT recently announced that they will be releasing their sixth mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, on April 1. The group also rolled out a concept trailer for their upcoming album, which seemed to have followed the theme of the famous French novel, The Little Prince.

The recent concept trailer and other teaser content piqued fans' interest in the upcoming project and eagle-eyed fans have been looking for hints and spoilers that could possibly reveal more about the album. Additionally, according to the group's comeback schedule, this week is supposed to be Spoiler Week, and fans have been more alert than ever.

Therefore, when TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin released their latest Instagram reel, fans believed it was a spoiler for the upcoming album. The Instagram reel, in itself, wasn't what led to fans' speculations. After Yeonjun and Soobin rolled out their reel in keeping with the ongoing trend, the group's official Instagram reposted the same on its story. The hashtag and tags on the story caught fans' attention as it read:

"#TOMORROW_IS_COMING @page.soobin @yawnzzn"

Since the group's account not only tagged Yeonjun and Soobin's personal Instagram accounts but also linked the hashtag to TXT's upcoming project, fans believed the reel was a spoiler for the album. Many fans thought that the reel most likely referred to the two members possibly creating a subunit song for the album. Additionally, fans also believed that the track's title could be Siren as the caption of the duo's Instagram reel read:

"The s*xy thang Siren"

They took to Twitter to discuss their speculation about the group's upcoming album and expressed their excitement about a possible subunit song by the two idols.

This particular subunit is something that fans have been anticipating for a long time. However, it is important to note that no official announcements have been made about the same. Fans believe that Yeonjun's rap and Soobin's vocals would effortlessly complement each other and are eager to see what the upcoming album brings to the table.