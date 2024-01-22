"Is it the V effect?": Fans in awe as netizen claims Compose Coffee replacing another popular franchise following BTS' Taehyung’s ambassadorship

BTS member Kim Taehyung has recently been all over social media for his ambassadorship for the budget-friendly coffee chain, Compose Coffee. On January 22, a South Korean netizen shared a photo of an apparently new store being set up by Compose Coffee. According to the netizen's claim, the place was previously occupied by another popular coffee chain called Ediya.

A tweet by @KTH_Facts on X is gaining attention from fans, which says,

“Compose Coffee is setting up a new store near OP’s house by replacing another popular Korean Coffee Chain.”

This has resulted in a huge wave of reactions among fans, as they believe this development is a result of the enormous popularity of the BTS member, especially following his appearance in the latest advertisement campaign, “V is a composer, eVeryone is a composer.” Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the same, while many praised Kim Taehyung, asking if “is it the V effect?”

Expand Tweet

“He dominates the world”: Fans react as netizen claims Compose Coffee replaces another popular chain's franchise after BTS’ Taehyung's ambassadorship

BTS member V has been making headlines for his ambassadorship to the South Korean coffee chain. The Slow Dancing singer was featured on multiple posters and an ad film, where he contributed to the ideation. Many fans who got the chance to visit the store in their neighborhood expressed their happiness on the internet.

On this day, a netizen's alleged post went viral on social media, with a photo that displayed the set-up of the Compose Coffee chain in their neighborhood. According to the netizen, the franchise was reportedly replacing Ediya Coffee.

Although the news remains yet to be confirmed by official sources, fans have been heaping praise on Kim Taehyung as they believe it was due to his huge impact that the chain is expanding. They shared their excitement on social media, further appreciating his effect on the sales of Compose Coffee.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On January 8, Money Today reported that Ediya Coffee chain's Chairman had called for an emergency meeting after facing a crisis due to the rise of mid-to-low-priced coffee. However, it has not been confirmed if the claim made by the netizen regarding Compose Coffee's new store is true.

In other news, on January 8, the coffee brand shared a video interviewing the Layover singer. During the interview, he revealed that his favorite from the menu was Yuja Cha (citron tea). He said,

“Yujacha (citron tea). I have always liked Citron tea since a long time ago.”

The brand said to Sports Seoul that the idol's latest revelation had led to a massive rise in the sales of the tea, and within two days, it climbed up to 72%.