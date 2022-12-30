Isabel Preysler net worth: Filipino socialite's fortune explored amid separation from Mario Vargas Llosa

Socialite Isabel Preysler’s relationship with politician Mario Vargas Llosa has finally witnessed its end. They had been romantically linked to each other since 2013. Preysler disclosed to HOLA! Spain that they had decided to part ways:

“I don’t want to give any statements and I’ll be thankful for any help from my friends and the media in order to help us with our decision.”

Mario has now shifted to his original Puerta del Sol, Madrid residence. The duo resided together in Puerta de Hierro before their split.

The former couple first met on a trip in 2013 where they went to meet Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace. They eventually began dating.

Isabel Preysler’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million

Preysler was first married to singer, songwriter, and footballer Julio Iglesias from 1971 to 1979. She then tied the knot with Carlos Falcó, 5th Marquess of Griñón in 1980, and the duo divorced after five years.

She then exchanged vows with Spanish economist and politician Miguel Boyer and they were together until his demise in September 2014.

Isabel Preysler is known for her appearances on TV shows (Image via Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images)

Isabel Preysler is well-known for her television appearances, contributing to her overall wealth. The 71-year-old was also a model, and following her graduation, she worked as a journalist for the Spanish magazine ¡Hola!.

Preysler has hosted shows like Hoy en Casa and has been a spokesmodel for various companies and fashion designers like Ferrero Rocher, Chrysler Cars, Suarez Jewelry, and more. She was a recipient of the Women Together Award in 2006 and was a guest of honor for Prince Charles at Clarence House in 2007.

Isabel is a mother of five children and four of them are currently well-established in various industries.

Her son Enrique Iglesias is a popular singer and songwriter and has worked with record labels like Universal Music Group, Interscope Records, Republic Records, Sony Music, and more. He has made guest appearances in two TV shows – How I Met Your Mother and Two and a Half Men and has also appeared in films like Desperado and Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

Isabel Preysler’s other son, Julio Iglesias Jr., is also a singer and is popular for his albums like Under My Eyes, Tercera Dimension, and Por la Mitad. The 49-year-old has also gained recognition for his singles like Nothing Else, Bous les femmes, Amo di te, I Wonder, and more.

Isabel’s daughter Chabeli Iglesias is a journalist and socialite who has been featured on the covers of different magazines. Her second daughter Tamara Falco is popular for her appearances on many reality shows like We Love Tamara, Soy Noticia, Volverte a ver, and more.

Vargas Llosa, on the other hand, has been married twice. He tied the knot with Bolivian writer Julia Urquidi in 1955 and they were together for nine years. He then married Patricia Llosa in 1965 and they separated in 2015.

