“It was crazy to see irl”: Netizens angry as a fan gets rough with NCT’s Doyoung trying to get his autograph in Milan

NCT’s Doyoung recently had an unfortunate incident at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show in Berlin. On June 17, 2023, a video of a fan trying to get the K-pop idol’s autograph by attempting to get closer to him, despite the security present on the scene, went viral on Twitter. Her rough ways made netizens call her a "sasaeng" (obsessive fan/stalker) and term it as an attack.
The clip was recorded by Twitter user @eonnizip and posted by their friend @changfIower. At the time of writing, the tweet had 244k views and 1.7k quote retweets. Fans were majorly upset as they believed the particular fan invaded the idol’s privacy. As the bodyguards tried to force some distance between them, NCT’s Doyoung stumbled at one point, looked startled for a bit.
Eyewitnesses mentioned that it was a “crazy” sight. Those present at the scene also mentioned that fans present at the venue screamed at the alleged sasaeng to stay away from the NCT member.
Trouble brews between fans as NCT’s Doyoung is allegedly “attacked” by a fan trying to get his autograph
As the luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana’s ambassador, NCT’s Doyoung visited Milan for its Men’s SS24 Fashion Show on June 17. His grand entrance was recorded by the hundreds of fans who waited outside the venue and screamed their lungs out as soon as the idol stepped out in a stylish Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Fans had a fun time with the 27-year-old singer as they saw him greeting them through a balcony at a Dolce & Gabbana store, before and after the party. The K-pop idol also interacted with fans and signed some of their albums.
However, the incident that angered netizens and fans was when a female tried to get NCT’s Doyoung’s autograph in an aggressive way. She wanted to get the idol’s signature on her NCT album, but her attempt was blocked by the security personnel. However, the sudden and forceful moment led the K-pop star to stumble, before being escorted quickly to his car.
Fans who witnessed the commotion mentioned that others started screaming at her to back away from NCT’s Doyoung. Twitter user @changfIower also shared that they think the aggressive fan's album might have gotten ripped.
K-pop fans instantly began calling the fan a "sasaeng" and criticized her for being aggressive. Many mentioned that the 27-year-old was a “kind” man and the incident might have startled him. Check out how fans reacted below:
NCT Doyoung and the group's upcoming activities
Doyoung is a member of NCT 127 and the recently debuted sub-unit trio DoJaeJung. The idol's group, NCT 127, will be holding their seventh-anniversary fan meeting, titled ONCE UPON A 7ULY, on July 16 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium.
SM Entertainment, the group's agency, revealed future plans of all NCT groups for this year in the N Quiz on the NEO Center video, also announcing that NCT 127 will begin promotions for their fifth full-length album in September. All NCT members will reunite for their fourth studio album in August.