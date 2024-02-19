On February 19, 2024, during the Media Showcase for their most recent mini-album, EASY, LE SSERAFIM leader Chaewon expressed her appreciation for BLACKPINK's incredible Coachella performance from the previous year.

In preparation for their own Coachella appearance, which is slated for April 13 and 20, 2024, the girl group member Chaewon shared the group's long-held dream to perform on the same stage as BLACKPINK.

When inquired about their upcoming Coachella performance, the idol responded,

“We are so fortunate to be able to perform at Coachella. In the past, there was a day we were blown away by BLACKPINK's performance at Coachella; it was a dream stage for us."

She went on to express the group's profound gratitude for the chance to perform on such a grand stage,

"It feels so surreal to have this opportunity come around like this. It still hasn't really hit me that we are so blessed, but we believe this is an opportunity to spread LE SSERAFIM's name all over the world.”

The leader's words increased the anticipation for the group's impending performance at the prestigious music festival by bringing back memories of the intensity of BLACKPINK's Coachella show.

LE SSERAFIM gave a comeback showcase to their worldwide fan base, FEARNOT right before the release of their album. Held at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, the event featured a countdown on their official YouTube channel. Moreover, the showcase was broadcast live on HYBE LABELS' official YouTube and the widely accessible international fandom platform, Weverse.

"Queens": Anticipation builds among fans for LE SSERAFIM's highly-awaited Coachella performance

On January 17, 2024, the highly-anticipated Coachella music festival lineup for 2024 was unveiled on their official Instagram page. This year, the festival is set to feature three prominent Korean acts across two weekends in April, they include LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, and The Rose.

The five-piece girl group is scheduled to captivate audiences on Saturdays, April 13 and 20.

Upon Chaewon's mention of BLACKPINK's past Coachella performance and their upcoming show, fans from both fandoms flooded social media. Blinks reminisced about the iconic headlines BLACKPINK made last year, while FEARNOTS showered their favorite idol group with good luck wishes.

The 2024 Coachella headliners, Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat, and No Doubt, lead an impressive lineup. In addition to these iconic names, attendees can look forward to outstanding performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Peggy Gou, Tyla, the Japanese duo Yoasobi, and Jhené Aiko.

Coachella 2024 has a significant K-pop presence in the wake of BLACKPINK's historic headline performance the previous year (2023), which made it the first K-pop act to headline the festival in its entire history.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM's new mini album, EASY was released on February 19. According to their label, Source Music (operated under HYBE Labels), the girl group's uncertainties and worries that lie behind their sense of trust are forthrightly presented in the album.