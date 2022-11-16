“It’ll remain as a sweet memory for a long time”: Stars of The Golden Spoon bid adieu to the show

The cast of MBC's The Golden Spoon have said their final goodbyes. On November 12, the show's series finale aired, and it saw a significant spike in viewership.

DIA’s Jung Cha-yeon, better known mononymously as Chaeyeon, shared her experience on the show and revealed that a significant part of her year was dedicated to this one production. She said that owing to the time she committed to this project, she is dearly attached to the entire production team and will miss them now that the show is over:

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that I was with The Golden Spoon all throughout 2022. That’s why I think it’ll remain as a sweet memory for a long time. This was a time when I personally grew a lot and while living as my character Na Joo Hee, I laughed a lot and received lots of energy.”

The Golden Spoon, adapted from a webcomic of the same name, tells the story of a student who, with the help of a magical golden spoon, changes places with a friend who was born into a wealthy family.

The cast of The Golden Spoon share their favorite scenes from the series

MBC’s successful fantasy thriller K-drama The Golden Spoon finished its run on a spectacular note with an all-time high viewership.

Following the series finale, the cast members shed light on their experience with the production and spoke about their emotional attachments to the show. They also recounted their favorite scenes.

Mystic Pop-up Bar’s Yook Sungjae, who led the show as the male protagonist, shared that this was his first show since the conclusion of his military enlistment, and therefore holds a special place in his heart:

“I feel regretful now that I think about how it’s the end. This is my first project in a while [due to military enlistment] so thank you for sending so much attention and support. I think The Golden Spoon will remain as a project where you can see Yook Sungjae’s intense and ambitious acting.”

The BTOB idol revealed that Episode 12's conversation between his character Lee Seung-chun and Hwang Tae-yong about whether they'll pick their true parents or live life as they are, is the scene that struck him the most.

The pain and anguish they felt on screen seemed so realistic that it resonated deeply with the viewers.

XX’s Lee Jong-won who brought Hwang Tae-yong to the screen, also shared his opinion on the show and why it meant so much to him. The actor thanked the audience for their outpouring love and support:

“In no time at all, The Golden Spoon has come to an end. Did everyone watch enjoyably? I also enjoyed watching from a viewer’s perspective. All throughout watching, I’d smile because I was reminded of my memories from filming."

Continuing, he said:

"The reason we were safely able to finish until Episode 16 is all because of those who sent so much love and attention. Thank you for supporting us until the end and I will greet you next time with an even better image.”

The Golden Spoon was helmed by renowned director Song Hyun-wook.

