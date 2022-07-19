“It must not be an easy life”: Paulo Coelho lavishes praise on the septet at the 3rd BTS Global Interdisciplinary Conference

BTS never ceases to astound us with their ever-increasing list of admirers. The latest to lavish praise on them is Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. ARMYs are aware that Paulo Coelho has long been a supporter and admirer of the K-pop giants and has never stepped away from gushing about them.

The 3rd BTS Global Interdisciplinary Conference was recently held at Seoul's Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, and renowned author Paulo Coelho was one of the keynote speakers. In a pre-recorded interview with Ana Clara, he spoke in-depth and in detail about the superstar septet, their impact on world music, and the connection they share with their fans known as ARMYs. The author of The Alchemist did not hesitate to express his unvarnished opinions of the group. He stated:

“And BTS, I can’t even imagine how hard they work. Wow… You know the dance practices they have to do, the choreography, all that stuff. It must not be an easy life. People only see their success, but they don’t see the hard work that is behind the success.”

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090

@paulocoelho

"I can't even imagine how hard @BTS_twt work. People only see their success but they don't see the hard work that is behind the success. They achieved their success in ways that nobody else could do. I feel compelled to take a stand on them." "I can't even imagine how hard @BTS_twt work. People only see their success but they don't see the hard work that is behind the success. They achieved their success in ways that nobody else could do. I feel compelled to take a stand on them."@paulocoelho https://t.co/HJb3Zpsfr6

Coelho revealed that he first became familiar with Korean culture through Korean cinema before discovering the K-pop megastars.

Soon after, he realised that the septet was the target of unwarranted prejudice, trolling, and hatred, just as it had been throughout his career. Inspired by ARMYs, he too made the decision to stand up for the group.

Paulo Coelho also heaps praise on BTS’ ARMY at the 3rd BTS Global Interdisciplinary Conference

In the past, author Paulo Coelho has defended and applauded the BTS members' success multiple times publicly. The author of The Pilgrimage acknowledged that every time he did so, he became the target of mindless hatred, but he couldn't care in the slightest about trolls.

Paulo Coelho @paulocoelho

please watch a few videos: I am sure you gonna change your mind. To all those who are always criticizing @BTS_twt , the most important band in the world:please watch a few videos: I am sure you gonna change your mind. To all those who are always criticizing @BTS_twt , the most important band in the world:please watch a few videos: I am sure you gonna change your mind.

He believes the members are the best role models one can have and they deserve the success they have right now. So, it only felt natural to take a stand.

Paulo Coelho also praised the K-pop supergroups' dedicated fanbase—ARMYs.

“ARMYs do not shy away from commitments because life is about commitments and has to a lot to do with everything.”

He described BTS as an open sea, where ARMYs have the freedom to gather together and self-organize in their own ways.

BTS’ appointment ceremony as Honorary Ambassadors of World EXPO 2030 Busan to be live-streamed

On June 24, HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, CEO Park Ji-won, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), under which Bangtan members were appointed as ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid.

Following this, Bangtan's appointment as honorary ambassadors was live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of World Expo 2030, Busan, today July 19 at 4:30 pm KST (1 pm IST).

Further, Bangtan members will be holding a global concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo, sometime in October.

As goodwill ambassadors, Bangtan members will also be participating in activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which votes for the host country.

BTS members are currently on a break from group activities and have been pursuing their solo projects, starting with member j-hope, who recently released his second solo album, Jack in the Box, a couple of days back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far