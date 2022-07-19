Latest In the SOOP: Friendcation teaser reveals a new side of BTS’ V

With only a couple of days to go for In the SOOP: Friendcation to be released, the latest and third teaser, dropped on July 18, gives viewers plenty of content hints. The ending scene of the teaser shows BTS' Tae-hyung, aka V, crying in the middle of the night.

As the youngest in the Wooga Squad, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy have doted on BTS' V. It was apparent during the promotions of their 2016 drama Hwarang, where the group acted alongside each other (except rapper Peakboy).

With the lights off and the five friends huddled together while sleeping, one of the Wooga Squad members asked if BTS' V was crying. Another switched on his phone's flashlight to see the idol's face. His shy smile made it apparent that he was crying, which threw the members off guard and made a fuss jokingly.

BTS' V revealed to be the mastermind and the ultimate maknae in the latest In the SOOP: Friendcation teaser

Known as the Wooga Squad, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy, and BTS' V are undoubtedly one of the most influential and famous friendship groups in the Korean entertainment industry. Their friendship began with the 2016 drama, Hwarang and remains strong.

In the SOOP: Friendcation is a spin-off of the In the SOOP reality series that began with BTS. Friendcation will see the Wooga Squad filming content together for the first time.

The latest teaser shows the inception of the idea. The Wooga Squad arrived one by one and shared a delicious meal, presumably in a conference room. The confusion on the artists' faces makes it clear that the Friendcation meeting was impromptu.

Park Seo-joon starts the conversation by telling others that V wants to try something. When others ask what it is, V replies,

“Just trust me.”

In the next scene, the teaser shows the aerial scenery of Goseong, the countryside Wooga Squad decided to visit. The five friends then discussed the sport they would like to participate in, giving fans a few spoilers.

Some of the activities viewers will get to see the Wooga Squad engage in are fishing, ice skating, having fun in an indoor pool, and spending time surrounding a cozy campfire.

Wooga Squad's In the SOOP: Friendcation will be released on Disney+ and JTBC. It is also the first project in a range of many from HYBE's long and exclusive global partnership with The Walt Disney Company.

The four-episode reality show will premiere on July 22 and air weekly on Fridays at 9 PM KST on JTBC and 11 PM KST on Disney+.

