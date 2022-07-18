“Miraculously perfect” Charlie Puth heaps praise on BTS’ Jung Kook’s impressive vocals

The latest celebrity to join BTS’ Jung Kook’s long list of admirers is none other than his Left and Right collaborator Charlie Puth. In an exclusive interview on June 24, the American singer-songwriter revealed that he was thoroughly impressed with BTS’ Jung Kook’s vocals and found them to be “Miraculously perfect.”

He further added that he did not have to alter Jung Kook’s vocals in any way because of how perfect they sounded in the final cut.

Charlie Puth also mentioned that BTS’ Jung Kook has the “perfect pitch” because he'd sung the exact same notes that were required of him. He also shared that the BTS member has a distinctly good ear and can pick up notes and sing them with ease.

Charlie Puth has "musical chemistry" with BTS' Jung Kook

Jungkook Asia.97 ⇄ STREAM Left & Right @JungkookAsia__ Charlie Puth on Jungkook – Pandora Interview:



"It's very easy collaborating with Jungkook. He sent over a perfect vocal & I had it in my head for a while that somebody would sing this song with me & I thought he would be perfect for it because we've had this musical chemistry+ Charlie Puth on Jungkook – Pandora Interview: "It's very easy collaborating with Jungkook. He sent over a perfect vocal & I had it in my head for a while that somebody would sing this song with me & I thought he would be perfect for it because we've had this musical chemistry+ https://t.co/by7DhxzFpo

Charlie Puth revealed that it was easy collaborating with BTS’ Jung Kook as the timing just worked in favor of both musicians. He also shared that it was BTS’ Jung Kook who'd sent him the immaculate vocals; he decided to sing the song as a duet, finding Jung Kook to be the perfect partner as they had “musical chemistry.” They had appreciated each other’s work for a long time and finally got the chance to collaborate together.

Charlie Puth also mentioned that singing Left and Right with Jung Kook didn’t require a lot of “fumbling."

JK Vocals & Praises @jjkvocal_ Charlie Puth mentioned Jungkook’s perfect pitch again during an interview. The musical process behind Left and Right was easy and didn’t require a lot of ‘fumbling’, since Jungkook sang all the notes correctly back to him in command. Charlie Puth mentioned Jungkook’s perfect pitch again during an interview. The musical process behind Left and Right was easy and didn’t require a lot of ‘fumbling’, since Jungkook sang all the notes correctly back to him in command. https://t.co/Lqlg2wSW3F

Jung Kook also showed off his amazing musical knowledge and demonstrated his perfect pitch in an earlier broadcast of Run BTS.

JK Vocals & Praises @jjkvocal_ It’s to no surprise Charlie Puth mentioned something about Jungkook’s perfect pitch, since he indeed does have it. Just look at the way Jungkook pointed out the correct notes in order, perfectly on the first try.



It’s to no surprise Charlie Puth mentioned something about Jungkook’s perfect pitch, since he indeed does have it. Just look at the way Jungkook pointed out the correct notes in order, perfectly on the first try.https://t.co/BRW1qeKE2m

Left and Right has broken countless records since its release and has reached a whopping 91 million streams on Spotify in a record 21 days.

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collab track Left and Right surpasses 100 million views on YouTube

On July 13, BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s music video for Left and Right surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This achievement comes less than three weeks after the song was initially released.

In addition to being Charlie Puth’s 10th music video to surpass 100 million views, this is Bangtan member Jung Kook’s first time reaching this feat as a solo artist.

Left and Right dropped on June 24, meaning it only took the video approximately 18 days and a couple of more hours to surpass 100 million views.

The music video, coupled with the lyrics and Jung Kook and Charlie Puth's flawless singing, hit all the right notes and left the listeners wanting more.

BTS members are currently on a break from group activities and will be performing in Busan in October to help South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, South Korea.

Jung Kook also revealed at the 2022 Festa Dinner that he is currently working on his debut solo album (tentatively titled JJK1) and will release it sometime next year.

