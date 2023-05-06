"It must be more serious than we thought": Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift's Nashville concert, sparks hilarious memes online

Rumours of Taylor Swift dating The 1975’s Matty Healy have taken over the internet. This comes after the Love Story singer broke up with her long-time partner Joe Alwyn. Internet users have had mixed feelings since The Sun reported about the songstress’ alleged new beau. Now, fans have gone wild on social media. This comes after the band lead attended Swift’s most recent concert at Nashville. Reacting to Healy’s appearance at the concert, one netizen wrote online:

Rumours of the duo dating started when British publication The Sun claimed that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were planning to “go public” with their relationship during the former’s Nashville concert. A source told the news outlet that the two were “madly in love.” They also added:

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Adding to the speculation, popular Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that Swift’s friend Jack Antonoff set Healy and her up.

Now, fans are convinced that there is certainly something going on between the two singers. The Sound singer appeared at the Nashville show leaving netizens stunned.

Netizens react to Matty Healy attending Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert

Internet users were shocked to see Matty Healy attend the London Boy crooner’s concert. Initially, fans did not believe the rumours of the two dating. However, since he attended her concert, fans were left convinced that something was brewing between the two. Many took to the internet to express their shock. It seems like not many are fans of the duo coming together. A few hilarious reactions to the alleged couple read:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s alleged relationship would certainly come as a surprise to many as the latter has been critical of the pop icon in the past. In a resurfaced clip, Healy claimed that dating Swift would be “emasculating.”

This is not the first time speculation about the duo dating has made it online. Back in 2014, the two were rumoured to be in a relationship as well. In response, Healy said in an interview:

“Yeah. Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, “F**kig hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.” You know, F**k that. That’s also a man thing, a de-masculating, emasculating thing.”

When did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup?

Entertainment Tonight was the first to confirm that the duo had called it quits. On April 8, they cited that the pair broke up as their “relationship had just run its course.”

They also revealed that this was the reason why Joe Alwyn did not attend any of Swift’s Eras shows.

Another source told People magazine that the two split due to “differences in their personalities.” The fact that Swift receives so much “attention” and her “level of fame” also played a role in their separation as per the source.

They went on to add that the two simply grew apart.

