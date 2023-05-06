Create

"It must be more serious than we thought": Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift's Nashville concert, sparks hilarious memes online

By Karishma Rao
Modified May 06, 2023 05:09 GMT
Netizens in a frenzy after Matty Healy appears at Taylor Swift
Netizens in a frenzy after Matty Healy appears at Taylor Swift's Nashville concert (Image via taylorswift/Instagram and TSwiftLA/Twitter)

Rumours of Taylor Swift dating The 1975’s Matty Healy have taken over the internet. This comes after the Love Story singer broke up with her long-time partner Joe Alwyn. Internet users have had mixed feelings since The Sun reported about the songstress’ alleged new beau. Now, fans have gone wild on social media. This comes after the band lead attended Swift’s most recent concert at Nashville. Reacting to Healy’s appearance at the concert, one netizen wrote online:

@tay_tay_13_1989 @TSTheErasTour Flying all the way from the Philippines to Nashville this quickly? It must be more serious than we thought

Rumours of the duo dating started when British publication The Sun claimed that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were planning to “go public” with their relationship during the former’s Nashville concert. A source told the news outlet that the two were “madly in love.” They also added:

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Adding to the speculation, popular Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that Swift’s friend Jack Antonoff set Healy and her up.

Now, fans are convinced that there is certainly something going on between the two singers. The Sound singer appeared at the Nashville show leaving netizens stunned.

MATTY HEALY at #NashvilleTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour https://t.co/2IkVnkikVK

Netizens react to Matty Healy attending Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert

Internet users were shocked to see Matty Healy attend the London Boy crooner’s concert. Initially, fans did not believe the rumours of the two dating. However, since he attended her concert, fans were left convinced that something was brewing between the two. Many took to the internet to express their shock. It seems like not many are fans of the duo coming together. A few hilarious reactions to the alleged couple read:

“Matty Healy has been spotted at Taylor Swift’s Nashville show of the Eras Tour”https://t.co/sAP3TENMzg
me to matty healy when taylor starts performing vigilante shit https://t.co/18ALmhfMcp
matty healy rushing to nashville after performing in manila last night https://t.co/mlX1Am7jdB
Matty Healy the absolute unhinged twat that he is really flew 20+ hours to piss off the entire internet https://t.co/BR042Qxe7b
this whole matty healy rumours situation is just like when your divorced mother meets a man on an online dating app and you don’t like the man at all but you can’t stop her because you’re a child and she has free will but you just know it’s a bad choice twitter.com/kimbrrlee_/sta…
the funniest thing matty healy could do right now is log back onto twitter and tweet "my girlfriend is literally on stage"
Matty Healy in Nashville and speak now all in the same night https://t.co/HDKMYjwHJG
matty healy is not real taylor swift is not real eras tour does not exist https://t.co/AqChm4MkCf
Public enemyMatty Healy #1 (NEW)Joe Alwyn #2 (-1) https://t.co/xqCqG0z5tU
“my child is completely fine” honey no, your child is shaking crying and throwing up because matty healy and taylor swift are dating

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s alleged relationship would certainly come as a surprise to many as the latter has been critical of the pop icon in the past. In a resurfaced clip, Healy claimed that dating Swift would be “emasculating.”

This is not the first time speculation about the duo dating has made it online. Back in 2014, the two were rumoured to be in a relationship as well. In response, Healy said in an interview:

“Yeah. Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, “F**kig hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.” You know, F**k that. That’s also a man thing, a de-masculating, emasculating thing.”

When did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup?

Entertainment Tonight was the first to confirm that the duo had called it quits. On April 8, they cited that the pair broke up as their “relationship had just run its course.”

They also revealed that this was the reason why Joe Alwyn did not attend any of Swift’s Eras shows.

youtube-cover

Another source told People magazine that the two split due to “differences in their personalities.” The fact that Swift receives so much “attention” and her “level of fame” also played a role in their separation as per the source.

They went on to add that the two simply grew apart.

Edited by Karishma Rao
