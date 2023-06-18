“It's been ages since we got one”: BTS’ Jung Kook posts a selfie after six months, throws the ARMY fandom into chaos

On June 18, BTS’ Jung Kook treated fans to his selfies on the Weverse platform. The Dreamers singer is famous for rarely posting his pictures on social media, and the latest set of pictures arrived after nearly six months. The last selfie he shared on social media was posted in September 2022. As a result, the ARMY fandom celebrated the youngest BTS member’s return with his adorable pictures.
Fans trended "JUNGKOOK SELCA" on Twitter, gushing over the K-pop idol’s pictures. A day before, the idol even appeared on a call with leader RM during the septet’s anniversary celebration at the Yeouido Hangang Park.
ARMYs can’t keep calm as BTS’ Jung Kook posts a selfie after nearly six months
The month of June, also called the Bora-month, has been full of celebrations, surprise, and excitement for the ARMY fandom as BTS celebrates their tenth debut anniversary. From personal letters and a special Suchwita episode featuring Jin to RM visiting the Yeouido Park celebrations for a solo performance, June has offered fans several unforgettable moments.
The anniversary celebrations were topped off with BTS’ Jung Kook posting his selfies (also known as "selca" in Korean) on the Weverse platform on June 18, 2023. The Dreamers singer posted two pictures wearing a Calvin Klein hat and t-shirt. Fans also gushed over his doe-eyes and lip piercing that were clearly seen in the photos.
The ARMY fandom was in a celebratory mood as they were treated to the Dreamers singer’s selfies after six months. Many also mentioned that it was the first picture of 2023, which made ARMYs more emotional. In fact, one fan said that it felt “like Christmas,” while another shared that the “selca drought is finally over.”
Check out how fans reacted to BTS Jung Kook’s latest selfie below:
BTS’ Jung Kook to reportedly release a solo album in July
With only two BTS members remaining to make their solo debuts, Jung Kook and V are expected to release their albums sometime in the later half of this year. Among the two, Sports Chosun reported on June 4 that the youngest member will be releasing his solo album on July 14.
A few hours later, BIGHIT MUSIC addressed the reports and stated that they will announce the release schedule once it is decided.
“We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.” (as per translation via Soompi)
Although the upcoming album will be BTS’ Jung Kook’s first-ever solo album, he has released a few individual singles in collaboration with other artists. Last year, he released Left and Right with Charlie Puth in June and Dreamers as one of the official soundtracks for the FIFA World Cup in November.
Meanwhile, at the Yeouido Park celebrations, BTS’ leader RM also teased fans that the Dreamers singer was preparing for something “fun” in the future. ARMYs instantly speculated that the comment was related to the singer’s upcoming solo debut. It was also reported that the upcoming album will include an English song.