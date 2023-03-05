"It's more complaining than actual jokes": Twitter not impressed with Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Netflix

Chris Rock's Selective Outrage has quickly become one of the most trending things on social media platforms. The brilliant comedian, who made headlines for the Oscars controversy in 2022, recently came out with a new special where he addressed the incident with self-deprecating humor and subtle digs at the Oscar-winning actor Will Smith.
With Oscars around, this was definitely going to become a trending topic again, but with Rock's new special, the incident is now gaining more widespread recognition than ever before. Among the things Chris Rock said in his special, he took a dig at Will Smith, saying:
"Y'all know what happened to me. Getting smacked by Suge Smith,...Everybody knows. Everybody fu***' knows... I got smacked at the Oscars by this motherf**** and people are like, 'Did it hurt?' It still hurts! I got 'Summertime' ringin' in my ears!"
It seems that this special has divided the internet into two parts. While many netizens find it amusing, some have been less impressed with Rock's special. One Twitter user even pointed out that the special was more about complaining about the incident than anything really comical.
Netizens remain divided in their opinions as they react to Chris Rock's new comedy special
While most viewers took Chris Rock's side during the infamous incident and praised his demeanor under such a complicated situation, many users have now criticized his new special for being solely based on the incident. They also said that Rock shouldn't have joked about Jada Smith's alopecia condition.
However, others have found it hilarious and made no attempts to indicate otherwise. In short, the internet is completely divided over Rock's new special.
Will Smith shares that he was going "through something" on the night of the 2022 Oscars
While Will Smith spoke about the Oscar incident soon after, Chris Rock did not react publicly for a while. The Aladdin actor said that he was going "through something that night."
In an interview soon after the incident, Will Smith said to Trevor Noah:
"I was going through something that night. And not that that justifies my behavior at all. You're asking what did I learn and it's that we just got to be nice to each other, man. It's hard. And I guess the thing that was most painful for me is that I took my hard and made it hard for other people."
He further continued:
"It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother. It's all of that just bubbled up in that moment. It's just – that's not who I want to be,"
While this admittance does provide a perspective on Smith's side, it also explains why so many fans are coming in support of Smith.
While the internet remains divided over the stand-up comedian's dig at Will Smith, Chris Rock continues to trend for his comments on the infamous incident at the Oscars.