"It's more complaining than actual jokes": Twitter not impressed with Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Netflix

Chris Rock's Selective Outrage has quickly become one of the most trending things on social media platforms. The brilliant comedian, who made headlines for the Oscars controversy in 2022, recently came out with a new special where he addressed the incident with self-deprecating humor and subtle digs at the Oscar-winning actor Will Smith.

With Oscars around, this was definitely going to become a trending topic again, but with Rock's new special, the incident is now gaining more widespread recognition than ever before. Among the things Chris Rock said in his special, he took a dig at Will Smith, saying:

"Y'all know what happened to me. Getting smacked by Suge Smith,...Everybody knows. Everybody fu***' knows... I got smacked at the Oscars by this motherf**** and people are like, 'Did it hurt?' It still hurts! I got 'Summertime' ringin' in my ears!"

It seems that this special has divided the internet into two parts. While many netizens find it amusing, some have been less impressed with Rock's special. One Twitter user even pointed out that the special was more about complaining about the incident than anything really comical.

Ivan Sanchez @IvanSanchezC90 I'm going to guess this Chris Rock special will go similar to others recent specials like Chapelle or Lopez.

It's more complaining than actual jokes. But instead of just not being funny it's today's "wokeness" and "cancel culture" that is the problem to them.

Netizens remain divided in their opinions as they react to Chris Rock's new comedy special

While most viewers took Chris Rock's side during the infamous incident and praised his demeanor under such a complicated situation, many users have now criticized his new special for being solely based on the incident. They also said that Rock shouldn't have joked about Jada Smith's alopecia condition.

However, others have found it hilarious and made no attempts to indicate otherwise. In short, the internet is completely divided over Rock's new special.

Chris Rock chose to do his comedy special In Baltimore for a reason. If you support Chris Rock, you support the continue punching down of a Black Woman. He should have kept his jokes aimed at Will Smith and kept Jada out of it! #ChrisRock

Yes, Will Smith went on to make a excellent movie and Chris Rock went on to make more offensive jokes, go figure.

Rugged Amethyst #TexasBorn #CaliBred @groove_sdc I'm not mad Chris Rock can't beat up Will Smith.



I'm mad he made his wife the butt of his jokes for years knowing he can't beat up Will Smith.



If you can't see dude just leave him and his alone.



I'm not mad Chris Rock can't beat up Will Smith. I'm mad he made his wife the butt of his jokes for years knowing he can't beat up Will Smith. If you can't see dude just leave him and his alone. Minding your own business comes with no cost.

You sure Will Smith would have walked to the state if The Rock made that joke? Will Smith became a joke in his home way before Chris Rock made one, but guess who he took an action against? The one person he shouldn't have hit! Can't blame Chris Rock for this

The word you're looking for is "assault." Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock over a joke. Guess which one of those things is an actual crime?

One Chris Rock didn't know about Jada's alopecia that crack was literally towards how she was looking which was the green dress and the bold cut That's why he made the joke two Will Smith did not slap him to defend Jada he slapped him cuz he was frustrated he was crying after

It takes a long while for a professional comedian to put together an hour. They have the jokes immediately. But they practice them. Chris Rock spent a long time getting prepared for this new special. This was not some off-the-cuff remarks.

I find it ironic the person who initiated the agist joke about Chris Rock's audience or those who found it funny had the nerve to reshare a quote about respect.

Will Smith shares that he was going "through something" on the night of the 2022 Oscars

While Will Smith spoke about the Oscar incident soon after, Chris Rock did not react publicly for a while. The Aladdin actor said that he was going "through something that night."

In an interview soon after the incident, Will Smith said to Trevor Noah:

"I was going through something that night. And not that that justifies my behavior at all. You're asking what did I learn and it's that we just got to be nice to each other, man. It's hard. And I guess the thing that was most painful for me is that I took my hard and made it hard for other people."

He further continued:

"It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother. It's all of that just bubbled up in that moment. It's just – that's not who I want to be,"

While this admittance does provide a perspective on Smith's side, it also explains why so many fans are coming in support of Smith.

Chris Rock was man enough to take the hit, not fall down, not stop doing his job, not press charges and not sue Will Smith... He's a stand up comedian. Let the man do his job, turn it into a joke and get paid. I love Will Smith, but this is justified.

While the internet remains divided over the stand-up comedian's dig at Will Smith, Chris Rock continues to trend for his comments on the infamous incident at the Oscars.

