"It’s my distant dream”: Chris Martin reveals his wish to become a Broadway star after the end of music career

Coldplay member Chris Martin recently spoke up about his future after the band stopped making music. He has admitted that he wishes to build a career on Broadway. He dreams of appearing on a stage version of Disney’s Mary Poppins. He said,

“I have this distant dream of being in Mary Poppins on Broadway or something, but that’s a long way off.”

Although he has made cameo appearances on shows like Modern Family and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Martin says that he is not a good actor and still needs to learn a bit more. He said that Modern Family was his daughter’s favorite show and they bonded over that show.

While he is a good musician with multiple hits under his belt, the Coldplay frontman lacks culinary skills. Back in December 2021, Chris accepted that he was not a good cook, claiming that whenever he tried to attempt it, the emergency services had to be called. He said,

“I’m not a great cook. I’ve cooked twice in the last 10 years and both times the Fire Brigade came and I’d like to send a shout out to them in the North London Fire Department who’ve saved me twice. The second time they came and said ‘have you been cooking again?’”

Martin stated that he consumes pasta and toast daily since whenever he thinks about making dinner, he gets distracted, goes to work on a song, and forgets about it.

Chris Martin confirms that Coldplay will stop making music

Chris Martin said that Coldplay will not make new music by 2025 (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chris Martin revealed in January 2022 that Coldplay will stop making new music by 2025. The band have nine albums ready and have been focusing on touring their extensive catalog.

While speaking to a news outlet, Martin said that Coldplay’s last record would be released in 2025 and they will tour after that. He added that although they would do some collaborative things, the band’s catalog will finish by then.

He then appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that the band is committed to making three more albums. He continued,

“We’re lucky that we get to just follow what feels right. That’s what we decided to do. That’s why our music changes a bit. Sometimes we lose people and we get other people in. But, really, it’s become so fun since we just had the privilege of following what feels correct. Everybody should do it.”

Chris teased a potential movie musical from the band at some point in the future. He jokingly stated that the movie might be titled East Side Story.

In brief, about Chris Martin

Chris Martin is mostly known as the main vocalist, pianist, guitarist, and co-founder of Coldplay. The band was initially named Starfish when he formed the band with his classmates.

Coldplay gained recognition with the release of their song, Yellow, in 2000. They were praised for their albums, A Rush of Blood to the Head, and Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends.

He is the winner of seven Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards. He has written songs for several acts like Embrace and Jamelia and collaborated with artists like Nelly Furtado and DJ Avicii.

