"It's giving clout chaser": Vanderpump Rules fans react as Billie Lee opens up about her meet up with Tom Sandoval

Former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee is refusing to take sides in the ongoing Tom Sandoval- Ariana Madix fight. Lee was last seen in seasons 6 and 7 of the show and quit the series because of her mental health as she felt that she was being bullied. She was spotted hanging out with Tom on April 14, when the two were seen coming out of an event together.

Billie Lee was slammed for meeting Tom as he had cheated on his girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix, with co-star Raquel Leviss. Following the backlash, in an Instagram statement posted on April 18, Lee called Ariana and Tom her "family" and refused to pick sides in the ongoing feud. She admitted:

"Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways."

Billie said that she was “allowed” to be friends with Tom, while holding him accountable for his actions. Calling any other situation “extremely immature”, she said that she can support both parties. Lee also revealed that Ariana is in a “way better place” and that Tom is “really working hard” on himself.

She finished her note by writing:

"I'll continue to love and support them, unconditionally."

Vanderpump Rules fans felt that Billie was being a "clout chaser" by refusing to take sides and using the situation to get media attention.

Vanderpump Rules fans think that Billie has already picked sides

Vanderpump Rules fans felt that Billie has already decided to side with Tom, despite the fact that he had a 6-month-long-affair with Raquel Leviss. They slammed her for the same and felt that she was using the situation to stay "relevant."

Bille Lee and Kristen Doute had an argument online

On Monday morning, Billie Lee was spotted leaving Tom’s place in the same clothes that she was wearing the night before, hinting that she is in regular contact with Tom and event spent the night at his house.

Kristen Doute, who was fired from the show in 2020, questioned Billie for hanging out with Tom when she was crying at Ariana’s house just days after she came to know about the affair. She clarified in the comments that she was crying because they are her family.

Lee added:

"It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies. Read the room! [Your] friendship is fake and performative."

Billie accused Kristen of taking selfies with everyone while she was crying for her friend Ariana.

Raquel is currently in a mental health treatment center and is reportedly taking things slowly with Tom. Ariana was seen enjoying Coachella and the TMZ cameras even spotted her kissing trainer Daniel Wai twice.

