Brian McKnight has made his way into the headlines once again after he revealed that he has legally changed his name to match the name of his newborn son. While the actor was already a “Sr.” to his eldest son, Brian McKnight Jr., he made the announcement through Instagram and revealed the name of his newborn being Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr.

He then stated how he has changed his name to “match the legacy,” and revealed his name being Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. He said:

After he made the official announcement of the same on social media, Brian McKnight was slammed by multiple users on social media, as many claimed that he was just trying to ignore his other kids, McKnight Jr., Niko, Briana and Clyde.

As the news made its way on social media, one social media user also commented and said:

Social media users bash McKnight after he made the announcement of changing his name to match his newborn's name. (Image via Instagram)

Furthermore, as the world reacted, Brian McKnight Jr. also came out and spoke up on the issue and claimed how the rest of the siblings feel that “legacy" isn’t in the name.” The eldest son of Brian McKnight addressed the issue and said:

"I'm not ashamed of the name my ancestors had. I'll never change the name my own son now has. We are witnessing an obscene level of self hate, that has reached mental illness status at this point. All we can do is pray for that man, and my new little brother, who we will all welcome with open arms one day, once he realizes who his real family is."

Social media users lash out at Brian McKnight for legally changing his name to Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr

Brian McKnight has a long history of people accusing him of ignoring his other four biological kids from his previous relationship. This time again when the actor announced that he had changed his name to match the name of his youngest son, the netizens were alarmed and bashed the actor for his actions.

As an Instagram account, @theshaderoom shared the news as a post, here is how the netizens reacted:

At the moment, McKnight has not responded to the massive backlash. He has decided to keep his lips sealed after the kids spoke up on his actions.