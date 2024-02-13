"It’s about how he’s posting": Netizens react as Kanye West addresses criticism on posting his wife Bianca Censori online

Rapper Kanye West, who goes by Ye, took to Instagram to address his critics who slammed the 46-year-old for posting risque pictures of his wife Bianca Censori.

People were left perplexed when the rapper posted the same video of his wife three times on Monday, February 5, on his Instagram. People started calling out him in the comments, and the musician told people to "go f*ck" themselves in yet another Instagram video.

Trigger Warning: This article contains videos with strong language. Reader discretion is advised.

In the video he can be seen with his giggling wife, in a yet scanty outfit, walking through the airport. He stated despite releasing his latest album Vultures, people questioned why he was posting about his wife. Kanye West explained she makes him happy which is why everyone is happy with his music.

"So don’t ever say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f*ck yourself. Seriously, leave me, leave the king the f*ck alone," he added.

Captioning his video, "Some people don't want you to be happy," he concluded:

“I don’t care bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f*cking Instagram."

Needless to say, the post received a myriad of reactions.

A comment reacting to Ye's video (Image via X/ @sydney21611)

"I feel really bad for her": Netizens react to Kanye West's IG story addressing his critics

As Kanye West's Instagram story went viral, internet users were quick to share their reactions. While some supported the rapper stating if his wife is ok with her clothes then people should not question them, others continued to express concern for Bianca.

Here are some reactions seen under @PopCrave's post on X about Kanye West's statement:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @wonderfulhoey23)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SugarMissa1)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @hoopconsumer)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @CryspaceSpencer)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @barbiexocean)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @jalen_hv)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @venezia_b*tch)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @miudosmimados)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @rivrjude)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Loki_megaa)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Am_stupido)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @soulsuckle)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Docktus_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @_ShivKivani)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @hotgirlrico)

Censori is usually seen in almost nude ensembles and sheer fits. She was recently photographed wearing only a transparent raincoat and nothing underneath. A January 2024 report by Daily Mail stated some insiders had said that Kanye has reportedly banned his wife from using social media.

West married 29-year-old Bianca Censori in December 2022 and has since loved to share posts of his wife in revealing outfits.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE