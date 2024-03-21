TMZ's Harvey Lenin recently said that Meghan Markle is becoming more popular in the United States due to the Kate Middleton controversy. In the March 19 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Harvey Lenin spoke about the latest Kate Middleton scandal and what the people of the US are thinking about it.

In the show, Lenin was in conversation with Piers Morgan, the host. He believed that in America, people are beginning to think "Meghan was right" and that it is "impossible" to be a "member of that family," referring to the royal family. Since Kate's reported abdominal surgery in January 2024, the Princess of Wales has been out of sight and hasn't resumed her royal duties.

The public has come up with several conspiracy theories about her whereabouts. The controversy grew further when Kensington Palace shared a picture of Kate with her three children on Mother's Day. Netizens quickly spotted multiple alleged Photoshop blunders in the picture.

Some people also questioned an exclusive video published by The Sun, which allegedly featured Prince William and Kate Middleton walking back to their car after a shopping trip.

Harvey Lenin says Kate Middleton could have had a "nervous breakdown"

In his March 19 interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Harvey Lenin said Harry and Meghan are "on the upswing" due to the Kate Middleton controversy. According to Lenin, people in the US are thinking "Meghan was right", as it is "impossible to be a member of that family."

Lenin referred to Meghan Markle's multiple statements about her alleged problems in the royal family. He also said people are wondering if Kate Middleton had a "nervous breakdown" after what happened to Princess Diana and Meghan Markle.

"People who think that Kate might have had some kind of a nervous breakdown - They're looking at what happened to Meghan. They're looking at what happened to Diana and they're saying yep, it's impossible to live in that family."

(L-R) Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 (Image via Getty)

In reply, Piers Morgan said it is "interesting" as, in England, Meghan and Harry are growing more unpopular. He also mentioned that "America is very important" to the royal family. He asked Lenin how "damaging" the entire situation was for the brand of the royal family.

Lenin believed it was "really damaging" because many Americans, including himself, think of the royal family as a "group of people behind a wall." William and Kate were like a "breath of fresh air" among the royals.

"William and Kate were kind of a breath of fresh air, that they were young, that they kind of connected to young people around the world, that they understood media. And now - people are viewing this as they're using the same playbook as the 70 and 80 yeararols in the palace."

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp (Image via Getty)

Lenin also said there was "hope" that William and Kate Middleton would "dust off" what was happening. He was supposedly referring to clarifying the rumors about Kate's whereabouts. As per Lenin, people now see Kate and William as "part of the problem."

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on March 19, Morgan urged Prince William and Kate Middleton to "put things right" to regain public support. He also urged them to stop following the late Queen Elizabeth's motto of "never complain, never explain."

"The public’s reverence for the royals depends on integrity and on trust. And both have taken a battering. Only William and Kate can really put this right."

Morgan also elaborated on how the "times are changing," and people are consuming information differently.

"For the most part, it always worked for her. But times are changing. The royal family is changing. The way people consume information is changing. And through a series of unforced errors, the royals have lost control of a narrative they’d clearly like to control."

Kate Middleton and Prince William have still not officially said anything on the matter.