"It's just a date what could go wrong?": Hilarious memes and theories erupt following IU's "Love Wins" MV main poster reveal starring BTS' Taehyung

The K-pop world has been on its toes ever since the announcement of BTS’ V and soloist IU’s upcoming single, Love Wins, was made. After its announcement nearly a month ago, the first official still of the song was released on January 15, 2024. By the looks of everything going on in this poster, fans have deduced various theories about it being an extremely emotional song.

However, amid several serious theories, some fans have managed to extract humor from the latest release. In the middle of all the emotional, supportive, and proud messages was a wave of hilarious memes that made the netizens’ day.

IU's upcoming single, Love Wins, featuring BTS' V, prompts ARMYs to make whimsical memes

Legendary K-pop soloist IU is all set to reveal her pre-release single track in collaboration with BTS' V. This song is ready to grace the world on January 24, 2024. With V off to the military, this track will be another thing to cherish for the ARMYs. Ever since it was announced a month ago, fans had been waiting to discover the kind of concept these two artists have collaborated on.

However, after the release of its first official poster, the song has already stirred a lot of emotions among fans. The black-and-white poster features IU and V seated across from each other at a circular table in a restaurant. In this scene, IU is holding a camera, capturing a photo of V. Interestingly, V's hand gives the illusion of holding something, even though there is nothing physically present.

The table is in disarray, covered in cobwebs, and scattered items. A poignant line is also inscribed on the poster:

"To the place that can't be reached with my poor imagination"

This has sparked speculation among fans, suggesting a conceptual theme where V is portrayed as the departed lover of IU, and she reminisces about him through this song.

All these speculations and the post itself had ARMYs crying a river, although some fans had the perfect means to console each other. Many fans came up with hilarious memes, even for the serious and sorrowful poster, and even added photos of other BTS members as edits to make it even more hilarious.

With each passing day, BTS members, who are currently serving in the military, are receiving new distinctions and promotions for their performances. On January 16, 2024, the co-singer of Love Wins, V, alongside BTS' leader, RM, was promoted from their current designation to an elite trainee.

While news of military promotions keep coming from the group's members, ARMYs are already making sure to promote this upcoming song to their best and make it reach the topmost position on worldwide charts.