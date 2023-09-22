"It’s a Layover takeover": Fans ecstatic as BTS' V becomes the first solo artist to top Hanteo Charts of 3 countries China, Japan & USA

On September 22, 2023, Kim Taehyung, popularly known as BTS' V, became the first solo artist to top the Hanteo Charts of three countries: China, Japan, and the USA. Earlier, he became the first solo artist to sell 2 million copies of his debut solo album Layover on Hanteo Charts.

BTS' V solo album Layover was released on September 8, 2023. Since then, the album has been breaking records in Korea and around the globe. With this new addition, fans have shared their excitement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). One of the users stated,

"Wow it's a layover takeover."

Expand Tweet

Fans are happy with BTS' V record-breaking success

The 28-year-old Slow Dancing singer has achieved various accolades with his solo album release. On September 20, 2023, Slow Dancing, the album's title track, ranked first at the Show Champion, making it the third win for the song.

With the album topping the Hanteo Charts in three countries, fans have again shared their excitement and support for the singer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are also having a meltdown with V's Layover promotional activities.

Expand Tweet

No stones are left unturned for Layover's promotion

Since the announcement of BTS' V solo album, fans were eagerly waiting for the album's release. The album comprises five main tracks: Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing (title track), For Us, and Blue. All of these songs have been received well by the fans.

Expand Tweet

The first single from the album, Love Me Again, was released on YouTube with a music video. The next song, Rainy Days, was released on August 11. The final single, Slow Dancing, was released on September 8, along with the rest of the album.

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, had a variety of promotional activities for his debut solo album, Layover. The promotional schedule for the album included handwritten content from V. He gave his first live performance on Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and Love Me Again on Naver's new music show, NPOP.

Expand Tweet

Along with this, BTS' V had several other promotional activities for his album. He appeared on the You Quiz on The Block and shared that he shot Layover at fellow BTS member Jungkook's house. He also made a guest appearance on the popular South Korean variety show Running Man, showcasing his sense of humor and fun side.

He also appeared on Tiny Desk Korea for the promotion and performed several songs on the show. Additionally, he made promotional appearances in Japan. The album also marks V's first-ever collaboration with Yeontan, his pet dog, to whom the album is dedicated.

On September 22, BTS’ V announced on Melon that the promotions for Layover were coming to an end.