On June 5, 2023, Cha Seo-won, through his agency, announced that he will be marrying his ex-costar, Uhm Hyun-kyung, who he met during the filming of the MBC Drama, The Second Husband. After being in a relationship for quite some time, the two have decided to take a step further together through marriage. Additionally, it was also announced that they're expecting a child soon.

While this itself was a happy news, a particular section of fans was left quite furious with the recent announcement. Cha Seo-won starred in the BL K-drama, Unintentional Love Story, where he played the main role. Many believed that this marriage announcement will negatively affect the series, especially given its BL genre (Boys Love).

𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 @rvinpeaxe if you guys could go on to cha seo won’s insta and leave him supportive message. people are sending him threats saying he ruined unintentional love story but i think it funny y’all always talk about mental health for idols but then send them threats it’s really disgusting if you guys could go on to cha seo won’s insta and leave him supportive message. people are sending him threats saying he ruined unintentional love story but i think it funny y’all always talk about mental health for idols but then send them threats it’s really disgusting https://t.co/3zv5T6RzPs

"This selfish behavior of yours is very disappointing": Fans frustrated at the sudden marriage announcement of Unintentional Love Story's Cha Seo-won

Standing as one of the most exciting BL K-drama releases this year so far was Unintentional Love Story, starring Cha Seo-won and Gongchan in lead roles. While fans continued to love each episode through its premiering period back in April 2023, fans were most looking forward to the promotions that follow it. However, the recent announcement of the lead actor's marriage has upset a huge crowd.

Given that promotions of a BL K-drama involve not only onscreen chemistry but also the offscreen chemistry of the lead actors, fans felt the timing of Cha Seo-won's marriage announcement was greatly off. Many believed that his marriage will take attention away from Unintentional Love Story and will eventually lead to a risk of the show's commercial failure. Especially given that the series' film version is slated for a release soon, the issue gained much more heat.

As soon as the news hit internet, fans flooded Twitter and other social platforms with comments targeting the actor and demeaning his marriage announcement. Many seemed to be majorly upset about how this might not only affect the show but also its other participants like the cast, director, workers, etc.

In addition to the marriage announcement, it was also revealed that the actor will be leaving to fulfill his mandatory military enlistment. Given that this will only further affect the promotion of the series due to his absence, fans emphasized that marriage was a selfish decision made without taking into consideration the projects the actor is undertaking currently.

However, since there's no evidence proving that the announcement has brought loss to the series, many people came to defend Cha Seo-won. People argued that it is necessary for fans to differentiate one's personal life from that of their professional life. Given that the actor's marriage is a completely personal aspect of his life that he only wished to happily share with his fans, many defended that he doesn't need to receive any kind of hate.

𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 @rvinpeaxe omg i’m so happy for him this is so exciting congratulations to cha seo won they had such amazing chemistry in the second husband! visually beautiful couple!! i hope the future brings them and their child so much happiness omg i’m so happy for him this is so exciting congratulations to cha seo won they had such amazing chemistry in the second husband! visually beautiful couple!! i hope the future brings them and their child so much happiness 💗💗 https://t.co/eUgvFuS9MS

𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 @rvinpeaxe omg!! cha seo won is getting married uhm hyun kyung and they’re having a child congratulations to them 🫶🏽🫶🏽 omg!! cha seo won is getting married uhm hyun kyung and they’re having a child congratulations to them 🫶🏽🫶🏽 https://t.co/xPtN8xDtWp

𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚎⁷ 𝚜𝚊𝚠 𝙿𝟷𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚢 @angelica_bailey I couldn't be happier for Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won! I'm glad that they both have found happiness and love together. Not only is marriage on the horizon, but they are also expecting a child together.🥺🥰 I couldn't be happier for Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won! I'm glad that they both have found happiness and love together. Not only is marriage on the horizon, but they are also expecting a child together.🥺🥰❤️ https://t.co/kgKd5U0faB

Nicky🦋 For Binnie🌙 @Babyboun108 Are people really hating on Cha Seo Won for having a personal life? Imbeciles fr. Go touch some grass. He's been so nice and you can see the crew genuinely enjoyed working together. Him getting married is no one's business but his own. Are people really hating on Cha Seo Won for having a personal life? Imbeciles fr. Go touch some grass. He's been so nice and you can see the crew genuinely enjoyed working together. Him getting married is no one's business but his own.

🐈‍⬛caturday(kanaphanday) @greenttomato

#UnintentionalLoveStory i can't even imagine how tiny the brain of people who write these disgusting things to Cha Seo Won.i feel so sorry for him.I really thought that people havebecome more reasonable and that such a situation couldhave happen a couple of years ago but not now i can't even imagine how tiny the brain of people who write these disgusting things to Cha Seo Won.i feel so sorry for him.I really thought that people havebecome more reasonable and that such a situation couldhave happen a couple of years ago but not now #UnintentionalLoveStory

After the issue faced a huge blow-up on the internet, fans supported the artist by bombarding the comment section with congratulatory messages on both his marriage and his position as a soon-to-be-father.

Additionally, many also expressed that the hate comments that people have been sending him are quite unfair and childish compared to the progressive world we live in currently.

