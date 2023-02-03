“It’s really tiring and really sad”: Chuu responds to a slanderous report and claims of BlockBerry Creatives against her and other LOONA members

LOONA’s member Chuu has broken her silence on the recent allegations levied against her and other members of the K-Pop girls group by BlockBerry Creative. On Thursday, February 2, the 23-year-old idol took to her Instagram account to release her statement.

Chuu initiated the statement by mentioning how the entire situation has taken a toll on her and that it is exhausting to constantly respond to the situation, created by a series of false accusations. The statement read:

“Hello this is Chuu. It’s really tiring and really sad that I have to keep releasing statements over these situations.”

On February 1, Korea Entertainment Management Agency reported that BlockBerry Creative had submitted a petition demanding the suspension of LOONA’s Chuu.

As per the report, the agency demanded Chuu's suspension for the alleged violation of the management contract with BlockBerry. Chuu has been accused of signing a new contract with BY4M Studios before the expiration of her ongoing management contract with BlockBerry Creative.

The idol has denied all the allegations and has promised to issue a full statement revealing the facts of the situation from her end.

“It is unbearable that they try to entangle not only me but also the [LOONA] members in lies”: LOONA’s Chuu lashes out against allegations involving co-idols

In December 2022, BlockBerry Creative, the agency of the K-pop girl group LOONA, made a submission for suspension of the group’s idol Chuu on the grounds of tampering, which is a violation of the idol management contract with the agency.

In addition to Chuu, the agency also revealed its intentions to penalize other group members, namely Heejin, Kim Lip, Jin-Soul, and Choerry, on similar grounds.

However, these allegations have been vehemently denied by Chuu, who, in her statement, promised a response to Blockberry Creative. The idol has called the reports by the agency slanderous and entirely false. She revealed that she was not even well-acquainted with BY4M Studios, the agency she has been accused of tampering with. The statement read:

“Recently, it seems that slanderous articles based on false reports have gone too far. In December 2021, I didn’t even know the company called BY4M that well. It is unbearable that they try to entangle not only me, but also the [LOONA] members in lies, so I will sort out my position and respond soon."

The conflict between PTT’s artists and their agency BlockBerry Creative commenced last November when the agency announced the removal of Chuu from the band due to violence and misdemeanors towards the staff.

However, this sparked widespread outrage among fans, followed by reports of nine LOONA members working to suspend their contract with the agency. The idols, HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye, filed a lawsuit for an injunction on their management contract.

Reportedly, on January 13, the court decided in favor of the idols marking the first win for the group and their fans.

