Jessie Cave, the English actress, and YouTuber recently shared her thoughts about her Harry Potter co-star Miriam Margolyes's comments mocking adult fans of the franchise.

Earlier this month, the 82-year-old actress who portrayed Professor Sprout in the fantasy movies told New Zealand’s 1News network that the franchise was for children and it came out 25 years ago. She also quipped that the older fans should be over it by now.

On March 24, 2024, Cave was asked about Miriam's words at an appearance at Dream It Con, and she replied,

"It’s such a shame that that happened. You know how she is, she’s just a bit funny. And I think she didn’t mean for it to be taken like that, I hope … And that's terrible. I really don’t like that she said that."

The 36-year-old was in several Harry Potter films, but she was most prominent in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince as Lavender Brown. The character was briefly Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint) simpering girlfriend.

Jessie Cave reacts to Miriam Margolyes’s comments about older fans of Harry Potter

Jessie Cave was at the Dream It Convention over the weekend where she had a sit-down with other members of the cast of the Harry Potter franchise. Some of the actors present at the con were James Phelps (Fred), Oliver Phelps (George), Matthew Lewis (Neville), Devon Murray (Seamus), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Alfie Enoch (Dean).

The cast's conversation moved to the topic of older fans and Miriam Margolyes's recent comments about the films. During a recent interview with New Zealand’s 1News network, Miriam mocked the fans, saying,

"I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now. It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. They get stuck in it. I do cameos, and people say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No."

The Age of Innocence actress also called Harry Potter “wonderful” and shared that she was “grateful” for the opportunity for the role of Professor Sprout and then reiterated that “it’s over."

Expand Tweet

Miriam's interview soon went viral and received much backlash from die-hard fans of the fantasy novels and movie franchise. Jessie Cave reacted to her comments during an appearance at Dream It Con on Sunday. The actress expressed her disappointment over Margolyes's remarks and added,

"It's just such an amazing thing that Harry Potter has done. It has just created a community and fan base that has aged and is still bonded through [it], and it’s passed on to younger people and younger generations, and that’s what's so amazing. She probably just doesn’t understand that [or] get that. So that's okay, and just let her be. But I think it's just very unusual, this situation."

Expand Tweet

Jessie Cave also went viral for posting a TikTok with Rupert Grint recreating one of their most famous scenes. The actress leveraged the TikTok trend that uses Simple Plan's song I'm Just a Kid to remake past moments.

In this case, the scene was when Lavender Brown (Jessie Cave) gave boyfriend Ron Weasley (Grint, 35), aka her "Won-Won," a necklace reading "My Sweetheart" for Christmas.