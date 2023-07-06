On July 6, 2023, South Korean actor Park Bo-gum sat down with a TV Show called Lives of Men These Days: Lessons to Become Good Husbands, which was organized by Channel A. Hosted by Jung Kyoung-mi, Jang Young-ran, Shim Jin-hwa, Cho Hyang-gi, and Kim Ga-yeon, the show usually runs around the topic of marriage, involving debates and talks on the same with every guest that makes an appearance on the show.

Naturally, the same rolled out with Park Bo-gum. Though the actor only communicated to the hosts through a phone call, he still shared a few interesting facts about himself and his views on marriage. At one point during the phone call, the actor said:

"It's about time I become a husband now."

Park Bo-gum talks about marriage and settling down with the hosts of Lives of Men These Days: Lessons to Become Good Husbands

The Korean talk show, Lives of Men These Days: Lessons to Become Good Husbands, is quite popular and prevalent in South Korea as it is known for its intriguing debates and talks around marriage. While the show rolled out normally on July 6, 2023, what the viewers didn't see coming was the surprise call from Park Bo-gum.

As the hosts continued to talk to their husbands over the call, the actor's voice suddenly popped up, surprising everyone. Even the hosts weren't aware of Bo-gum's guest occurrence and couldn't help but be flustered over the same. At first, they couldn't believe it really was him until the actor confirmed it, saying:

"My birthday is on June 16. It's really me."

While the hosts and Park Bo-gum continued to make small talk, one of the hosts, Kim Ga-yeon, made a joking comment about how she wished he was her son-in-law. To this, the actor replied with:

"Ah, yes. Thank you for always mentioning that you would like me as your son-in-law."

As the talk progressed further, they started to directly talk about marriage. Since the show has only invited guests who are married and have families, given the topic of discussion it revolves around, one of the hosts asked Park Bo-gum if he was interested in coming to the show. Entertaining their question, the actor gave an interesting reply to the same:

"Of course. I mean, it's about time I become a husband now."

While the actor had just returned from his mandatory military service, people were curious to find that the actor's been making plans to hopefully settle down sooner than later. However, it was also revealed that he isn't dating or romantically involved with anyone at the moment.

Ever since his return from the military, Park Bo-gum has been busy with schedules from different aspects of the entertainment industry. While he rolls out his appearances and content as the global brand ambassador of the luxury fashion brand Celine, the actor has also been busy shooting for the much-awaited K-drama You Have Done Well with his co-star IU, which is set to release sometime in 2025.

