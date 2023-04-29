The chemistry between the two hosts Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy during the 59th Baeksang Art Awards on Friday, April 28, 2023, had fans swooning over them. As one of the greatest award shows in the Korean entertainment industry, many notable and significant actors in the industry were present. While many iconic events and incidents naturally fell through given the nature of the huge gathering, fans particularly loved the kind gesture the Bo-gum showcased towards Suzy.
For the red carpet, as the two hosts alongside their fellow host Shin Dong-yup made their entrance, Suzy was seen wearing a gorgeous long black dress. However, the dress made it hard for the actor to walk due to its long tail. While her stylist kept adjusting the dress and helping her with the same, once the three entered the red carpet, Park Bo-gum took the job of looking out for it.
Not only was he constantly making sure that the dress was placed properly but also made her walk first so that he better watch out for the same. The small gesture had fans swooning over the actor and his gentlemanly behavior.
Fans swoon over Park Bo-gum's gentlemanly behavior towards Bae Suzy at the 59th Baeksang Art Awards
Right from the entrance of Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, and Shin Dong-yup, fans were in awe of the visuals. While fans couldn't stop talking about how good the hosts looked, Bo-gum's sweet gesture towards Suzy only fueled their excitement.
Since Suzy's dress looked visibly heavy and hard to walk with, Bo-gum understood the same and helped her throughout the red carpet.
However, this wasn't the only gentlemanly behavior he showcased throughout the night at the 2023 Baeksang Art Awards. As the two actors started to take up their roles as MCs, there were many interactions between them. However, what caught the fans' eye was at the end of a particular session when the two were heading backstage and Suzy gave her mic and cue cards to Bo-gum.
As if it wasn't enough for fans to swoon over them, Bo-gum also helped her get down the flight of stairs that led backstage.
Additionally, since the two have been consistent hosts of the Baeksang Art Awards for years now, their onscreen chemistry and comfort with each other have only developed over the years.
Akin to previous years, the two looked stunning as they hosted the award show without a moment of boredom lingering in the audience. From their matching outfits to their interactions during the hosting, fans loved to see the two back as MCs again after almost two years due to Park Bo-gum's military service.
There was also a moment when the duo's conversation brought the audience to laughter. Park Bo-gum stated that the long-awaited film starring him and Bae Suzy in WONDERLAND is expected to be released this year.
However, Suzy let out a giggle which made fans question whether the movie will be out at least this year as the release date has been constantly moving forward without an estimate.
Regardless, fans continued to celebrate the return of the two stunning hosts of the Baeksang Art Awards, Park Bo-gum, and Bae Suzy as they swooned over their unmatched chemistry.