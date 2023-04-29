The chemistry between the two hosts Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy during the 59th Baeksang Art Awards on Friday, April 28, 2023, had fans swooning over them. As one of the greatest award shows in the Korean entertainment industry, many notable and significant actors in the industry were present. While many iconic events and incidents naturally fell through given the nature of the huge gathering, fans particularly loved the kind gesture the Bo-gum showcased towards Suzy.

For the red carpet, as the two hosts alongside their fellow host Shin Dong-yup made their entrance, Suzy was seen wearing a gorgeous long black dress. However, the dress made it hard for the actor to walk due to its long tail. While her stylist kept adjusting the dress and helping her with the same, once the three entered the red carpet, Park Bo-gum took the job of looking out for it.

영원한배수지 (SUZY) @suzycontents



BAEKSANG ICON SUZY

#BestActressSUZYatBAA2023

#BaeksangArtsAwards2023 [VIDEO] #SUZY , Park Bogum and Shin Dongyup arrived on the Red Carpet for 59th Baeksang Arts Awards 2023BAEKSANG ICON SUZY [VIDEO] #SUZY, Park Bogum and Shin Dongyup arrived on the Red Carpet for 59th Baeksang Arts Awards 2023BAEKSANG ICON SUZY #BestActressSUZYatBAA2023#BaeksangArtsAwards2023 https://t.co/SLeSpD3OKq

Not only was he constantly making sure that the dress was placed properly but also made her walk first so that he better watch out for the same. The small gesture had fans swooning over the actor and his gentlemanly behavior.

suj police @sujdalmi confused by the fact that no directors/writers have decided to cast suzy bogum together for a drama even after seeing their undeniable chemistry together as baeksang's mc for years now confused by the fact that no directors/writers have decided to cast suzy bogum together for a drama even after seeing their undeniable chemistry together as baeksang's mc for years now

Right from the entrance of Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, and Shin Dong-yup, fans were in awe of the visuals. While fans couldn't stop talking about how good the hosts looked, Bo-gum's sweet gesture towards Suzy only fueled their excitement.

Since Suzy's dress looked visibly heavy and hard to walk with, Bo-gum understood the same and helped her throughout the red carpet.

✿ @intukdrm their visuals are insane I MEAN LOOK AT THEM the power that suzy and bogum holdstheir visuals are insane I MEAN LOOK AT THEM #BaeksangArtsAward2023 the power that suzy and bogum holds 😩 their visuals are insane I MEAN LOOK AT THEM #BaeksangArtsAward2023 https://t.co/GOeaEvmU70

Lindsey 🌟 @bblcxx suzy passing the mic and cue cards to bogum suzy passing the mic and cue cards to bogum https://t.co/7i3zvOg1sP

✿ @intukdrm



#BaeksangArtsAwards2023

suzy and bogum doing the heart cheek pose omg THEY’RE SO CUTE suzy and bogum doing the heart cheek pose omg THEY’RE SO CUTE#BaeksangArtsAwards2023 https://t.co/iUwvjJWlIe

영원한배수지 (SUZY) @suzycontents Suzy and Park Bogum got scared when the confettis were released heehee so cute >.< and then looking so happy and proud of Park Eunbin’s daesang !!



Suzy and Park Bogum got scared when the confettis were released heehee so cute >.< and then looking so happy and proud of Park Eunbin’s daesang !! https://t.co/DFYmiepRUf

However, this wasn't the only gentlemanly behavior he showcased throughout the night at the 2023 Baeksang Art Awards. As the two actors started to take up their roles as MCs, there were many interactions between them. However, what caught the fans' eye was at the end of a particular session when the two were heading backstage and Suzy gave her mic and cue cards to Bo-gum.

As if it wasn't enough for fans to swoon over them, Bo-gum also helped her get down the flight of stairs that led backstage.

Additionally, since the two have been consistent hosts of the Baeksang Art Awards for years now, their onscreen chemistry and comfort with each other have only developed over the years.

Akin to previous years, the two looked stunning as they hosted the award show without a moment of boredom lingering in the audience. From their matching outfits to their interactions during the hosting, fans loved to see the two back as MCs again after almost two years due to Park Bo-gum's military service.

♡ @mdlemist Suzy and Park Bogum with their matching outfit Suzy and Park Bogum with their matching outfit https://t.co/UdhTR42kwy

fika 파르하나 @taerrriyaki SUZY SLAYING HARDER AND BOGUM LOOKING FINE UNBOTHERED READY TO PROTECT HER DRESS 🥲 SUZY SLAYING HARDER AND BOGUM LOOKING FINE UNBOTHERED READY TO PROTECT HER DRESS 🥲❤️ https://t.co/nstZert1OA

영원한배수지 (SUZY) @suzycontents



Suzy laughing after Park Bogum mentioned the release of WONDERLAND Suzy laughing after Park Bogum mentioned the release of WONDERLAND 😭 https://t.co/Y7jcKqNIHZ

There was also a moment when the duo's conversation brought the audience to laughter. Park Bo-gum stated that the long-awaited film starring him and Bae Suzy in WONDERLAND is expected to be released this year.

However, Suzy let out a giggle which made fans question whether the movie will be out at least this year as the release date has been constantly moving forward without an estimate.

Regardless, fans continued to celebrate the return of the two stunning hosts of the Baeksang Art Awards, Park Bo-gum, and Bae Suzy as they swooned over their unmatched chemistry.

