"It's so wonderful to be married to my best friend": Smosh's Courtney Miller confirms marriage to Shayne Topp by posting wedding photos

Smosh’s Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp are married. The couple took to social media on Monday, April 1, to share a series of wedding photos. Many were initially convinced that it was an April Fool’s Day prank. However, the couple confirmed exclusively with People magazine that they are certainly married.

For the uninitiated, Shayne Topp was announced to be a member of Smooth in 2015 alongside Courtney Miller. A few videos he has been a part of include Water Balloon Roulette Challenge, Shayne’s Erotic Novel, What is a Munge, and Try Not to Laugh Challenge, amongst others.

Courtney Miller is part of the Smosh family, as mentioned above. A few videos one can spot her in include Smosh Pit Weekly, Whoa! Nature Show, Eat It or Yeet It, Why We’re Bad At Dating, and Culinary Crimes, amongst others.

The couple has worked together on other projects, including The Goldbergs television show and Disney Channel’s So Random!

On April 1, the duo posted images of themselves, which left Smosh fans dumbstruck. It was captioned:

“Obviously 3.29.24.”

Miller was seen in a short white dress and a veil, while Topp wore a brown suit and tie. The pair were seen joyfully gleaming in the carousel of images, which included them in front of a courthouse, posing in front of flowers, looking into the waters, and a picture of Topp getting on one knee to propose to Miller, amongst others.

On Wednesday, April 3, 28-year-old Courtney Miller confirmed with People magazine that she and Topp tied the knot in late March.

“Shayne and I indeed got married on March 29, at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. It’s so wonderful to be married to my best friend,” she said.

“It’s nice to finally have our relationship out in the open”: Courtney Miller confirms wedding to Shayne Topp in exclusive statement

Miller and her 32-year-old husband have been working together on the Smooth team for years now. The former has openly discussed her previous relationships in numerous videos, including Courtney’s Boyfriend Reveal and Courtney Interviews Her Exes, among others.

Shayne Topp has often kept his relationships under wraps. However, it was reported and seen in the We React To An Unaired Smosh Sketch video that he went through a breakup with an unidentified woman.

Speaking about how it feels to share her private life with followers, Courtney Miller said:

“It’s nice to finally have our relationship out in the open. And the fans’ reactions have been very heartwarming.”

The official Smooth channel also took to their social media pages to post a clip of Miller confirming her wedding. In the video, she could be heard telling Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox:

“I make silly videos, of course I’m happy… You’re going to have to bleep this out, but I’m getting married.”

The couple’s marriage was confirmed by voice actress and friend of the couple, Shelby Young, as well. She shared numerous photos of the nuptials and also wrote in her Instagram post:

“getting to celebrate one of your oldest and best friends marry their soulmate, who’s also become a truly amazing friend, is a 10/10 experience ily both so much @shaynetopp and @co_mill MARRIED MARRIED MARRIED”

The duo’s union would not come as a surprise to fans, as followers of Smosh content have always “shipped” them due to them spending most of their time on screen together.