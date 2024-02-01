"It should’ve been All Time Low instead": You Me At Six fans left heartbroken after band announces split, farewell tour after two decades

Iconic UK punk-rock band You Me At Six revealed that it is time to bid adieu to their fans after two decades in the music industry. On January 31, 2024, the band took to X to announce that they were splitting up after their final live shows in 2025, with the caption:

"2005 - 2025. This is the end. Thank you for being the heartbeat of this band."

Expand Tweet

It is the end of an era for the band's loyal fans, who mourned the news of the split-up. Their reactions covered a vast spectrum of emotions, varying from shock to disbelief to sadness. Some ardent fans even claimed that it should've been the American band "All Time Low" that should've split.

Expand Tweet

You Me At Six, consisting of Josh Franceschi, Max Helyer, Chris Miller, Matt Barnes, and Daniel Flin, had their beginnings in Weybridge, Surrey, in 2005. Throughout their 20-year tenure, they experimented with pop-punk, alternative rock, pop rock, post-hardcore, emo pop, screamo, and punk rock.

Devastated fans grieve You Me At Six split and farewell tour announcement

Hearing that your favorite band is splitting up is never easy. When You Me At Six announced the split and consequent farewell tour on Wednesday, fans were left heartbroken.

Distressed fans flooded X with their reactions to the band breaking up:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

You Me At Six's decision to break up in 2025 coincides with the band's 20th anniversary. They hope to deliver a proper farewell to their fans and go out with a bang.

You Me At Six's final live shows will take place in 2024 and 2025

You Me At Six broke the news of their split in a video posted on Instagram. The video shows the band members walking in a cemetery, followed by a compilation of the band's best moments with a voiceover from the lead vocalist, Josh.

"It’s time. Time for the finish line, it’s time for goodbye." He says.

Speaking to Kerrang, frontman Josh said that it was simply "time" for the band to end. He continued:

“When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time."

We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.” He added.

He also said the split had been in the talks for a few years, and all the band members were "really comfortable" with the decision.

“We always wanted to go out on our own terms. And I want people to remember our band as being their band.” He continued.

Expand Tweet

You Me At Six has yet to announce the dates for its 2025 farewell tour. They are all set to perform at Cavalier Youth's 10th anniversary in February 2024 and will headline Slam Dunk in May 2024, which will officially be their last-ever festival appearance.