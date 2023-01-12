IVE Wonyoung steps down from her role as KBS Music Bank MC

On January 11, 2023, Starship Entertainment officially announced that IVE Wonyoung, one of the MCs for KBS Music Bank for almost two years now, is finally stepping down from the role. The Music Bank broadcast that'll be held on January 13, 2023, will feature the K-pop idol's last appearance and mark her final day as their host.
Following the news, fans had mixed feelings regarding the same. While most are happy that IVE Wonyoung is cutting down on her busy schedule that could possibly drain her, some fans are upset about not being able to see the idol as a host. Wonyoung has, on multiple occasions, proven that she can effortlessly rock the role of an MC, which makes it hard for some fans to watch her depart from a role that is well-suited for her.
Fans react to IVE Wonyoung's departure from her MC role at KBS Music Bank
IVE Wonyoung began her journey as KBS Music Bank MC in October 2021. Throughout the sixteen months she's spent in the role, the idol has hosted the Music Bank broadcast alongside two other K-pop idols.
Wonyoung initially hosted the KBS broadcast with ENHYPEN Sunghoon. After the latter's departure on September 2, 2022, the idol continued her role as a host alongside the South Korean actor Lee Chae-min. With IVE Wonyoung also stepping down from her role, fans are speculating about the possible personalities that could replace her as the newest KBS Music Bank MC.
Fans also brought up their favorite moments of Wonyoung as a Music Bank host. They praised how well the K-pop idol rolled out her activities as a host despite her busy schedule with multiple IVE comebacks.
Given that the debut years have always been quite hard for K-pop idols to sail through, fans are commending Wonyoung for her hard work so far, and for making the broadcasts much more interesting and exciting for the audience to watch.
Many fans also noted that the idol was overworked and had minimal rest period for recovery. Moreover, fans also believe that the idol wasn't treated well by the broadcasting company, for whom she gave her all. Given the fact that the role attracted a lot of hate and scandals for the idol, fans were happy to hear the news of her departure.
With IVE planning for their next comeback in the coming months, fans hope that Wonyoung gets enough rest before the rollout of the promotion and is able to comfortably participate in the comeback without overexerting herself.
Despite the fandom having mixed feelings about IVE Wonyoung's news of departing from her role as KBS Music Bank MC, they collectively agreed that it was a necessary decision. Regardless of their personal feelings, fans are happy to support the idol on whichever path she thinks best suits her.