"Jade! Get your Beck!": Hilarious Halsey and Avan Jogia memes erupt amid latest report

Reports of American singer Ashley Nicolette Frangipane a.k.a. Halsey dating actor Avan Jogia have been circulating on social media just five months after she ended her relationship with Alev Aydin. According to Page Six, the musician was spotted holding hands and kissing the Victorious alum at a live performance at the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, California on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Netizens have suspected the two were a couple after they were photographed together in Spain back in June and more recently were seen shopping together at the Silverlake Flea Market. The Instagram gossip page @deuxmoi first predicted this a few months ago after submission by anonymous sources.

On Monday, the Walls Could Talk singer was seen sporting a cropped t-shirt with black jeans, complemented by a leather jacket and a silver studded belt holding hands with Jogia who wore a leather trench coat, and faded jeans with painted a denim button-down.

At one point during the performance, he wrapped his arm around Halsey in an embrace and later kissed them.

Hearing the news, internet users responded hilariously. Many referenced Jade, a character from Victorious, who dated Avan Jogia's character, Beck, and was known to get jealous.

As news of Halsey and Avan Jogia packing on the PDA at the California hotel spread, internet users were left surprised and they were quick to share some hilarious memes and sarcastic quips.

While many were happy for the couple, some were sad that both the celebrities were off the market. Others continued to joke about Jade and Beck. Here are some reactions seen on X:

The news comes just months after Halsey, who goes by she/they pronouns, split with their boyfriend Alev Aydin. The two dated for two years and share a child together.

According to Page Six, the singer filed for the physical custody of their son, on April 5, 2023, and requested for joint custody and joint expenses with visitation rights.

According to the website, the split was amicable and "just had to file that way" because of their upcoming tour and so they could bring their son along.

Halsey was previously linked to Matty Healy, Machine Gun Kelly, and Yungblud, whereas Jogia dated Zoey Deutch for five years.