"Tupac asked to marry my mom": Jaden Smith mentions late rapper in resurfaced interview while discussing hip-hop music roots 

A video of American musician Jaden Smith revealing that the late rapper Tupac asked the former's mother Jada Pinkett Smith to marry him has resurfaced online.

Talking about how he has become aware of his family's deep-rooted relationship with hip-hop, Jaden made the shocking revelation about Jada Pinkett and Tupac Shakur's relationship.

"I'm looking at this picture of Tupac on the shirt (pointing in the opposite direction of the camera), and Tupac asked to marry my mom. And she was like, 'we are best friends.'"

He further elaborated that seeing how everyone in his "family" is very deep-rooted in hip-hop puts even more pressure on him as an artist.

Jaden Smith's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tupac Shakur's relationship explored

Uncle Chu @datchuguy Both Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett-Smith went to the same high school The Baltimore School for the Arts, located in Baltimore, Maryland, where they first met and Tupac also took ballet in the 1980’s. The two met on their first day of high school Both Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett-Smith went to the same high school The Baltimore School for the Arts, located in Baltimore, Maryland, where they first met and Tupac also took ballet in the 1980’s. The two met on their first day of high school https://t.co/I6glXA6hC0

According to Insider, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac initially met in the 1980s while both were students at the Baltimore School of Arts.

Pinkett Smith said that Tupac came over to her and introduced himself on their first day at school. Tupac was not the type of man she would generally hang out with, but the two hit it off right away. She further said:

"And in high school, Pac was a little funny looking. Definitely from looking at him, wasn't necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with."

In 2015, while talking to Howard Stern, Jada revealed that even though their bond was platonic, she had once forced Tupac to kiss her.

Industry Archives™ @GDR_Archives Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith in an ad for Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore, (1987) Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith in an ad for Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore, (1987) https://t.co/Q9bFqtNvnu

"There was a time when I was like, 'Just kiss me! Let's just see how this goes,' and when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both."

She explained that it must've not worked because a "higher power just did not want that."

Jada also explained how different their lives were when she and Tupac first met. During an episode of SiriusXM's Sway In the Morning, she revealed:

"One of the things that's very interesting that I've never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer."

But while Jada was trying to get out of the narcotics business, Tupac was trying to get in.

Uncle Chu @datchuguy They were very close friends in and after high school and Pac even wrote Jada Pinkett Smith a love letter ‘Forever Yours, Tupac’. The Girls Trip actress began dating Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Will in the mid-90s before they tied the knot in 1997, They were very close friends in and after high school and Pac even wrote Jada Pinkett Smith a love letter ‘Forever Yours, Tupac’. The Girls Trip actress began dating Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Will in the mid-90s before they tied the knot in 1997, https://t.co/o5Ymma1vnr

"As I was coming out of the life, he was going more into the life."

With the two friends heading in polar opposite paths, their friendship was pushed to the test, and they ended up having a severe falling out. Jada later revealed to Howard Stern that she and Tupac were not on speaking terms at the time of his death.

"We had a very hardcore disagreement ... I just wasn't in agreement with the direction that he was taking."

However, she battled guilt of not being on talking terms with him by knowing he knew how much she loved him.

Even Jada Pinkett's husband and Jaden Smith's father, Will Smith, has agreed that he was once very jealous of their friendship. While talking to The Breakfast Club in 2020, he said:

"He was the image of perfection, but she was with the Fresh Prince. I was deeply insecure and I wasn't man enough to handle that relationship."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got married in 1997. They share two kids together - Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia