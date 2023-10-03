"Jaidyn in the back with her finger up": Victim in Blueface shooting case's viral selfie in court sparks hilarious reactions online

As Blueface appeared in court on Monday, October 2, and received a 24-60 months suspended sentence for his complicity in a Vegas strip club shooting from October 2022, his victim took a courtroom selfie, which quickly went viral on social media.

Kentavious Traylor, whom Blueface shot during the strip club incident, took a comically awkward selfie with the rapper in court. Half of Traylor’s face was visible in the photo while the 26-year-old perpetrator looked at the camera with a straight face.

However, what seemed to have caught most people’s attention was Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of Blueface’s two children, who was seated at the back and could be seen raising her middle finger up at the camera. Kentavious Traylor shared the photo on X on October 2 with informal words for the rapper in the caption.

The selfie, along with a few other courtroom clips, were posted by others on social media. One user commented on Hollywood Unlocked’s post on the same on Instagram and mentioned Jaidy holding up her middle finger at the back, which probably struck them as the most hilarious element in the photo.

Viral courtroom selfie of Blueface's victims spurs hilarious reactions online. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Viral courtroom photo of Blueface's victims draws wild reactions from netizens

Some people wondered how Traylor was allowed to take a selfie inside the courtroom while others laughed at the overall comical expressions of everyone in the picture.

Netizens react to the viral courtroom selfie. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

The shooting in Las Vegas and the rapper's suspended sentence

The shooting in question took place when the rapper, who was born Johnathan Jamall Porter, was at Las Vegas’ Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on October 8, 2022. The victim, Kentavious Traylor had apparently made a joke about the Los Angeles rapper chatting with some women in a “cheap vehicle”.

Jonathan did not take the joke lightly and members of his team allegedly hit Traylor multiple times. As the victim later went back to the club in his truck, Jonathan was caught in the security footage pulling out his firearm and firing the shots at his vehicle.

While Traylor was not seriously injured and the bullet only lightly touched his left hand and passed by, his truck was replete with bullet marks, implying that Jonathan had fired multiple shots aimed at him.

The rapper was arrested in connection with the shooting in November 2022 and pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery charge and one for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle on July 3, 2023.

A suspended sentence does not refer to immediately serving time in prison. It rather acts as a warning period in which the person found guilty of a crime has to refrain from committing a further offense.

If the said individual does perpetrate another offense within the period of their suspended sentence, and if they are proven guilty of it in a court of law, then that person will be subjected to serving his sentence in prison.

In Blueface’s case, the judge mandated that he is not to keep or carry a firearm. If he is found by authorities with guns, he will be fully arrested and will have to serve time. The judge overseeing this case, strictly told the rapper that he could not have any guns, adding:

“There's no confusion on that point. If you choose to roll with guns, that's your choice, but I will tell you if you come back here with any probation violations– especially one with weapons– I will not hesitate to put you in prison for a significant period of time. You are playing with your liberty."

The judge also legally prohibited him from visiting any strip clubs around the downtown Las Vegas area and stated that Blueface is only allowed to go there if he has any legitimate business or work applications there.